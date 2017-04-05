News By Tag
Dayton's Premiere Book Event Features Dayton Daily News Columnist Sharon Short and Family Fun
95 Authors from 14 States at One Place: The Dayton Book Expo
This year's spotlights include Sharon Short. Sharon is the Literary Life columnist for the Dayton Daily News and executive director of the renowned Antioch Writers' Workshop held annually in Yellow Springs, Ohio. Her novel, My One Square Inch of Alaska, has won numerous awards including Best Young Adult Historical Fiction and Individual Excellence Award in Literary Arts.Thebook is about two siblings who escape the strictures of a 1950s industrial Ohio town to follow their dreams and embark on an adventure of a lifetime.
Sharon says, "The power of dreams, believing in them for ourselves, and helping others achieve theirs, can set us free." Sharon will discuss her book at 1:00 PM in Room 116.
The expo's largest anthology collaborative, The Wait of Success: How to Become an Overnight Success in 7,300 Days, debuts with eight of the fourteen contributors. The contributors, four of whom are first-time authors, will discuss their journey to authorship at 3:00 PM.
Valerie J. Lewis Coleman, Dayton Book Expo co-founder and anthology compiler, says, "Participating in anthologies is a great way to become an author without the rigors of solo publishing. When the compilation is well-produced, contributors can leverage their expertise to create a viable income stream." Coleman, who compiled and published three other anthologies including Amazon #1 Bestseller in stepfamily parenting—Blended Families An Anthology—has contributed to numerous collections. "J. Paul Getty said that he would 'rather have 1% of the efforts of 100 people than 100% of [his] own effort.' That philosophy holds true for anthologies. With benefits like publishing credentials, transference of credibility by association with experts and the synergistic effect of cross promotion, anthologies can launch books, speaking engagements and more."
LaTonya Branham, Dayton Book Expo co-founder and two-time contributor to Chicken Soup for the Soul says, "It was a humbling experience to share my stories in books that are read all over the world. Anthologies lift the voices of many to help transform lives." LaTonya's stories can be found in Devotional Stories for Women and Here Comes the Bride.
While adults enjoy panel discussions, meeting authors and finding new books, the Kidz Zone—sponsored by My Mobile Mommies—will have fun activities and author readings for the little ones. For the complete schedule of events, visit DaytonBookExpo.com/
Book lovers can pre-register for the expo to be entered in a drawing for free books, official Dayton Book Expo T-shirts and more! And while supplies last, book lovers who complete the Meet-the-Author Incentive Form will receive a complimentary journal.
Since its inception, the expo has served thousands of book lovers and over 500 authors. In addition to the Tri-State area, authors from as far west as Oregon and as far south as Florida will autograph copies of their books at this year's event.

