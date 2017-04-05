News By Tag
Mencom Corporation Announces the Modular Units for Multipole Rectangular Connectors
These inserts are mounted side by side to form a single compact block that mounts and locks into a metallic frame with included locking tabs. The modular system provides an easy and quick access to a series of contacts installed in the frame without disassembling the entire connector.
The MIXO modular inserts are extremely resistant to mechanical stresses (vibrations, shock and cable loads) and corrosions (gas-tight) to provide secure and stable connections. They are UL 94-V0 approved and built in self-extinguishing thermoplastic material reinforced with glass fiber. The MIXO series frames can be used in housings ranging from, standard classic, to aggressive environments, high temperature, IP68, and more.
Please visit https://www.mencom.com for more information.
