Hillside Terrace Sponsors This Year's Big Hearts Annual Movie Event For The Second Year in a Row!

Hillside Terrace Retirement Community specializing in memory care in Ann Arbor becomes this year's Big Hearts Movie Event matching sponsor at the Michigan Theater for the second year.

-- Hillside Terrace Retirement Community is this year's matching donor sponsor for Big Hearts for Seniors Annual Movie Event on Thursday, May 25at the Michigan Theater.This annual fundraiser will benefit Ann Arbor Meals on Wheels, Housing Bureau for Seniors, Osher Lifelong Learning Institute, Silver Club Memory Programs, and the Turner Senior Wellness Program. This year they will be featuring the movie "A New Color: The Art of Being Edythe Boone." A New Color illuminates timely social issues and shows how the work of one resilient woman reverberates throughout a community to inspire a powerful message.Hillside Terrace will match the total amount of the donations collected at the end of the movie. "At this year's movie we hope to help raise more money than last year for the Big HEARTS," says Nanya Litz, Owner of Hillside Terrace.For more information and to buy your tickets visit: http://www.med.umich.edu/geriatrics/BHS/VIP Reception & Movie $50 Reception at 5:30 – 6:15 pmGeneral Admission $15.00 Doors open at 6:15 pm: Located in Ann Arbor, Michigan, Hillside Terrace is a family owned retirement community that focuses on life enrichment in a nurturing and independent setting that stimulates the mind, body, and spirit. They understand the difficulty residents can have when searching for the right facility and been in business long enough to understand both the big picture and the critical details. Hillside Terrace offers affordable Senior Housing for Independent and Assisted Living with two specialized Memory Care Neighborhoods. Schedule a tour today!