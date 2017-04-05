CS Odessa Announces Chess Solution for ConceptDraw PRO

The new solution for ConceptDraw PRO provides chess lovers with new libraries and objects to quickly demonstrate game play.

-- CS Odessa is pleased to introduce a Chess Solution (US$25 paid) that is designed to be used with ConceptDraw PRO v11. The new Chess Solution is now available in ConceptDraw Solution Park. The new libraries, samples, and templates permit one to describe the play and strategy of chess play.The professional objects in this solution make it easy to show how games develop. It is easy to describe the unfolding of historical chess matches, such as The Game of The Century played by a 26 year-old Donald Byrne and a 13 year-old Bobby Fischer in 1956.There is even one template included which will permit live play over a local network. The interactive template displays some of the dynamic properties of ConceptDraw Smart Objects.ConceptDraw PRO is well-known for its ability to exchange documents with Microsoft Visio — the de facto standard in business graphics documents. ConceptDraw PRO can open and save documents that can be used by Visio users. It is supported by the powerful business solutions located in the Solution Park, and retails for only $199 per end user license.ConceptDraw PRO v11 is compatible with Apple macOS and Microsoft Windows. ConceptDraw PRO v11 is included in ConceptDraw Office v4 which retails for $499 USD.Find out more about ConceptDraw Products and Solutions here:Chess Solution — provides chess lovers with new libraries and objects to quickly demonstrate game play.ConceptDraw PRO v11 — business graphics and diagramming product (compatible with MS Visio file format).ConceptDraw MINDMAP v9 — brainstorming, planning, and mind mapping software (compatible with MS Office applications)http://www.conceptdraw.com/products/mind-mapConceptDraw PROJECT v8 — project and resource management tool (compatible with MS Project).http://www.conceptdraw.com/products/project-management-softwareConceptDraw Office v4 — powerful and economical business suite that contains the entire ConceptDraw Desktop Product line.http://www.conceptdraw.com/products/officeConceptDraw Solution Park — an online collection of visual solutions designed to provide productivity increasing solutions for all ConceptDraw products.http://www.conceptdraw.com/solution-parkConceptDraw PLAN — an online project management service (upload and collaborate ConceptDraw PROJECT files).http://www.conceptdraw.com/products/project-management-onlineOperating Systems Supported• OS X 10.10, 10.11 (Yosemite, El Capitan) and macOS Sierra (10.12)• Microsoft Windows 7, 8.1, and 10• Apple iOS 8 and laterAbout CS OdessaFounded in 1993, Computer Systems Odessa supplies cross-platform productivity tools and graphic technologies to professional and corporate users around the world. With headquarters in Odessa, Ukraine, and a U.S. office in San Jose, California, CS Odessa sells products internationally through resellers in over 150 countries, both directly and through resellers. The ConceptDraw line of products has won numerous awards and is used by hundreds of thousands, including Fortune 500 companies, U.S. Federal Government agencies, small and medium businesses, and students and educators around the globe.