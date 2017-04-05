 

Introducing New SideKicks™. Containers!

KALAMAZOO, Mich. - April 11, 2017 - PRLog -- KALAMAZOO, Mich. – Fabri-Kal remains a leader in the industry with its continued commitment to better packaging and the release of their sleek microwavable containers – SideKicks™. These versatile containers offer a unique design, variety of sizes, an interchangeable lid and the ability to reheat or safely store under heat lamps.

SideKicks™ are a feast for the eyes before they are even opened. The upscale design – with a wide mouth and smaller base – is also easy to transport and conveniently stackable. Fully microwaveable and dishwasher safe, these versatile containers are perfect for hot or cold side dishes and dips. Available in 4, 6 and 8-oz. sizes for maximum versatility, SideKicks™ share the same lid for ultimate convenience.

"We love when packaging solutions address the need for style as well as practicality," said Mike Roeder, President and Chief Operating Officer at Fabri-Kal. "SideKicks™ not only look uniquely stylish, they are extremely versatile for both cold and hot applications, and are uniquely convenient for operators in a variety of settings."

Perfect for upscale or casual dining, as well as delis and quick serve stations, SideKicks™ provide a convenient solution for operators.

"Practicality is key in packaging development," said Roeder. "We're always looking for ways to address customer needs in the most convenient and, yes, cool way possible."

For more information about SideKicks™ and Fabri-Kal, visit www.fabri-kal.com.

