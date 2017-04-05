Direct Replacement for 1746-HSTP1 (SLC500 Motion Module)

Allen-Bradley recently discontinued their 1746-HSTP1 motion module for SLC500. AMCI has just released the direct replacement that works just like the Allen-Bradley module, using the same programming and software that customers are used to. AMCI's 3501-HSTP1 replacement module is referenced within the Rockwell Automation PartnerNetwork™ Encompass program.