Direct Replacement for 1746-HSTP1 (SLC500 Motion Module)
Allen-Bradley recently discontinued their 1746-HSTP1 motion module for SLC500. AMCI has just released the direct replacement that works just like the Allen-Bradley module, using the same programming and software that customers are used to. AMCI's 3501-HSTP1 replacement module is referenced within the Rockwell Automation PartnerNetwork™ Encompass program.
AMCI has been Rockwell Automation's trusted partner for PLC-based motion control products since 1992, and has been manufacturing the original 1746-HSTP1 for Rockwell Automation since 1994 as a private-party manufacturer. "Having AMCI sell the direct replacement is just a natural transition to a trusted partner." – Matt Tellier, AMCI Motion Control Product Manager
The single-axis 3501-HSTP1 stepper motor controller is designed to control the position and velocity of a stepper motor, and features discrete inputs for functions such as homing and emergency stop. The module can also control a servo system that has been configured to use step and direction inputs.
100% Plug-and Play
AMCI's 3501-HSTP1 is a drop-in replacement for the Allen Bradley 1746-HSTP1. The module behaves just like its predecessor, using the same programming software that customers are used to. There is nothing that needs to be changed when using this as a replacement module.
"Customers with old installations can be assured that the replacement module is the same, and will work - the only thing that has changed is the label. Users will get the same level of product quality, and will benefit from working with us directly." – Matt Tellier, AMCI Motion Control Product Manager
AMCI's replacement module shares identical features, programming, and performance of the 1746-HSTP1 motion module, guaranteed. Sample programs are available on AMCI's website and can be easily incorporated into new or existing ladder logic programs, making adding the module to your system a quick and efficient process. The 3501-HSTP1 sample programs are written in RSLogix 500.
AMCI's offers a wide assortment of specialty plug-in modules for most of the Allen Bradley PLC platforms. Specialty functions available include: analog high speed data acquisition, resolver interface, SSI interface, LDT interface, PLS control, press control, PWM (pulse width modulation), and stepper/servo motion control. To learn more, visit: https://www.amci.com/
About Advanced Micro Controls Inc.
Founded in 1985, Advanced Micro Controls, Inc. (AMCI) is a leading U.S. based manufacturer with a global presence. AMCI industrial control products improve PLC-based automation systems with specialized position sensing and motion control technology that simplifies automation and adds reliability to manufacturing processes. AMCI designs and manufactures all of their products, enabling superior quality and innovation. The company provides 24/7 technical support staff, ready to answer questions about installation, configuration and operation of all AMCI products.
