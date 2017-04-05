News By Tag
Works In Watercolor by Randy Eckard on Exhibit June 1-29 at Richard Boyd Art Gallery
Eckard is known for his use of light and shadow, with the true subject of his paintings being light and how it defines and shapes the scene before him. His iconic architectural landscapes are expertly detailed and capture the essence of New England. Randy's paintings have won over 190 awards in watercolor throughout New England and the Southeast. His paintings are widely collected and included in numerous private and corporate collections.
The public is invited to meet Randy at a reception at Richard Boyd Art Gallery on Saturday, June 3 between the hours of 12:00 noon and 3:00 p.m. where he will be available to discuss his current series of paintings. The exhibit is open free of charge between 10:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. daily through June 29, 2017.
About Randy Eckard
Raised in NorthCarolina, Randy Eckard studied at the Ringling School of Art in Sarasota, Florida and the Haywood School of Craft in Clyde, North Carolina. Randy says, "My approach to watercolor painting is nontraditional, in that I try to avoid the limitations and trappings of traditional watercolor techniques. Although traditional washes are an integral part of the painting process, I rely more on the layering of color with glazing and dry brush work. Moving between wet and dry on the same piece of paper achieves a variety of complimentary surfaces, which allows for the luminous quality of watercolor with added depth of color and texture.
Light plays an essential role in my paintings. It is as if the subtle or dramatic interplay of light and shadow become the subject more than the objects themselves. Light reveals the character, color, and texture of objects, whether man-made or natural. The alteration of lighted and shadowed planes produces powerful repeated patterns and can be an important element of design.
Subject matter has always been of paramount importance to me, especially with its tendency to come unexpectedly. Quiet, patient observation will almost always reveal the life of a subject, although frequently, the focus of my impression will change through the course of a painting. The paintings' titles offer clues to the experiences behind an inspiration."
About The Gallery
Richard Boyd Art Gallery is located on Peaks Island in Portland, ME at the corner of Island Avenue and Epps Street, in the first building on the right, on the first floor. The gallery represents established and emerging artists with a connection to the state of Maine, creating original works of art in a broad range of styles from contemporary to traditional realism.
During the months of April through October the gallery is open between 10:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. daily. From November through the end of March the gallery is open between 10:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Additional days and times can be scheduled by appointment.
For more information about the exhibit or reception please contact the gallery by phone at 207-712-1097, via email at info@richardboydartgallery.com or visit http://www.richardboydartgallery.com . Like the gallery on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/
