Virtual Reality Sets for NewTek Tricaster now in 4K

Following NewTek's announcement of support for 4K in their upcoming Tricaster TC1 Virtualsetworks released support for their Virtual Set Studios in greater than 4K resolution just in time for NAB 2017 in Las Vegas.

1 2 3 4 5 Tricaster Virtual Set Editor Virtual Set Studio 192 Tricaster TC1 Virtual Set Editor 4K Virtual Set Studio 181 in 4K Virtual Studio 164 VSE 4K UHD LAS VEGAS - April 10, 2017 - PRLog -- Virtualsetworks, the leading provider of virtual set studios, today announced a new line of virtual set studio backgrounds for NewTek's Tricaster TC1 in greater than 4K Resolution. Virtualsetworks offers an extensive library of pre-existing sets and custom-designed virtual sets. These new sets give users greater ability to do camera movements in HD or work in 4K resolutions.



PowerSets allow users to independently move virtual set components and turn layers on or off for expanded customization. There are more opportunities to add or remove things within these sets like furniture, desks and screens. Users can purchase only the elements they need, or together as a package.



"We are constantly working to provide high-quality, low-cost virtual backgrounds for video production professionals," said Eric Pratt, CEO of Virtualsetworks. "We love finding ways to improve our products to fit our customers' needs, and with these new Virtual Sets customers now have greater flexibility and customization opportunities."



These Virtual Sets for Tricaster TC1 are backwards compatible with HD Tricaster units and are editable in NewTek's Virtual Set Editor and Photoshop for greatest flexibility. These sets work equally well with the Tricaster 8000, 860, 460, and Mini versions of the Tricaster.



Virtualsetworks Virtual Studios for Tricaster are priced at $329, and packages of 10 $995. Virtualsetworks' virtual sets can be purchased individually or in a pack of 10 at



Watch our virtual sets in action here:

https://www.youtube.com/ c/Virtualsetworks



Or download a trial virtual set here:

http://virtualsetworks.com/ demo.html



About Virtualsetworks



Virtualsetworks is the leading provider of virtual set studios offering an extensive library of pre-existing sets and custom-designed virtual sets. We offer hundreds of virtual set options in High Definition, 4K, Tricaster, vMix, Wirecast, and FBX. Our sets work with all programs designed to handle video and chromakey, from basic editing programs to real-time virtual set systems. For more information, visit



* All trademarks and copyrights are the property of their respective owners



