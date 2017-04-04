News By Tag
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Network Realty Hosts Free Shredding Event
Community members are encouraged to bring their personal documents and sensitive materials, which will be securely shredded during the event. Families may bring up to 10 boxes or bags of materials to be destroyed.
Shredding provides a safe and effective way to completely dispose of personal documents and can help prevent identity theft and fraud. According to the Better Business Bureau, more than half of identity theft victims have traced the theft to something that was stolen from their own possession.
"In our business, we have seen first-hand what can happen when people don't dispose of personal information properly," said Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Network Realty Founder, President and CEO Linda Sherrer. "Identity theft and fraud are real problems that can be avoided if you securely dispose of sensitive and personal documents. We want to protect our clients and the community as a whole from the risk of identity fraud."
During the event, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices is collecting donations of nonperishable food items. The company is requesting participants bring one food item for every box or bag of materials to be shredded. All food donations will go to the local food bank, Feeding Northeast Florida.
"Events like this are in keeping with our company culture," said Broker/Executive Vice President Christy Budnick. "We are grateful to be able to give back and offer these important services to the communities we serve."
The Mandarin area has become one of the fastest-growing communities in Northeast Florida. Located south of San Marco, Mandarin boasts miles of waterfront along the St. Johns River, quiet neighborhoods framed by magnificent Live Oak trees, beautiful parks and rich history.
The popular area offers something for everyone including riverfront and equestrian estates, gated communities, subdivisions, condominiums, townhomes, and starter homes. Also, Mandarin is one of the few places in Jacksonville where acreage is available. Mandarin's home prices are just as diverse as the style of available homes, ranging from the $100,000s to the millions.
Homebuyers also enjoy numerous shopping and dining choices, proximity to top-rated public and private schools, many recreational opportunities and easy access to all parts of the Northeast Florida region including downtown and the beaches.
"The Mandarin area offers residents an incredible way of life. There is such a strong sense of community and so many things to do," said Christine Scalf, broker/manager of the Mandarin/St. Johns office. "With so much to offer, the demand for homes in Mandarin is strong. We continue to see increasing interest from buyers who are drawn to Mandarin's wide array of homes, family oriented quality of life, historic appeal and school choices."
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Network Realty's full service branch office, which is located on San Jose Boulevard north of Loretta Road, is home to the area's most successful real estate agents who work hard to deliver an exceptional client experience and the most positive real estate results.
For more information about the shredding event or about buying or selling a home in Northeast Florida, connect with the best at www.FloridaNetworkRealty.com.
