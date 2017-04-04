News By Tag
Splash Away Bay Waterpark Opens May 27
Family Night Specials Also Begin Memorial Day Weekend At Quassy Amusement Park
Splash Away Bay, the popular H2o attraction, is poised to open along with Quassy Beach on Saturday, May 27, for the 2017.
Last year the park introduced Slide City, a new kids' waterslide complex located adjacent to the ever-popular Saturation Station modular water play area. Three serpentine and two open slides make up the attraction.
"The waterpark had really added a new dimension to the experience here," said Quassy President Eric Anderson. "With continued expansion over the past several years, it now offers attractions for all age groups. Slide City is the latest example of our efforts to continue to enhance the guest experience in the waterpark."
Three new giant slides are also forecast to be added to Splash Away Bay, Anderson added.
Family Night Specials Also Start Memorial Day Weekend
The park's popular family night specials also start Memorial Day Weekend. Quassy's 50-Cent Fabulous Fridays feature hot dogs, Pepsi and ride tickets for only 50 cents each. Rides require one and two tickets per person.
Families are also in mind with the $50 Saturday Night Carload, which offers evening wristbands for up to 10 persons in one car. Parking fee is included with the carload special.
The two discount programs start at 5 p.m. on their respective evenings and run through Sept. 2.
Shot In The Arm For Waterpark
Quassy virtually doubled the size of the waterpark – formerly called Saturation Station - with the 2013 addition of a BulletBOWL water raft ride and pair of FreeFall extreme bodyslides, all from ProSlide Technology Inc., of Ottawa, Ontario, Canada.
In addition, the park also introduced a 2,000-square-
"Initially, we were going to call this children's water play area Splash Away Bay, but decided the name was a great fit for the entire waterpark since it is adjacent to our beach," noted George Frantzis II, a park owner. "That area (splash pad) is called the Fish Pond instead. Our guests had requested a water play area just for the toddlers, and this is exactly that! "
All Started In 2003
Saturation Station opened in the spring of 2003 adjacent to Quassy Beach at the 20-acre amusement park. The modular water play area was the first SCS Interactive WaterColors installation in the world and features more than two-dozen ways to get drenched.
Water cannons, cascading fountains and a huge dumping bucket on the center tower made the new water attraction an immediate success. It also incorporates two family waterslides from ProSlide Technology.
In 2006, Quassy added two huge Tunnel Twister waterslides from ProSlide to further bolster the growing demand for attractions within the waterpark
"Saturation Station is as popular today as when it opened," Frantzis said of modular elements. "It remains an integral part of the waterpark experience here."
As for plunging into the waterpark business in 2003, Frantzis is quick to note: "It probably saved the park. There are days when the water attractions are far busier than the amusement rides."
About The Park
Quassy Amusement Park & Waterpark is in its 109th year and features more than two-dozen rides and attractions. The lakeside property is also home to Splash Away Bay waterpark with dozens of ways to get wet.
Rides include the award-winning Wooden Warrior roller coaster, Music Fest, Yo-Yo super swings, Free Fall 'N' Drop Tower, Grand Carousel and more.
The park also has a restaurant, redemption arcade, games, live entertainment and special events.
Quassy opens May 6 for the 2017 season with Quassy Beach and the waterpark opening on May 27.
Season passes are on sale now at the park office and through the Quassy website at www.quassy.com. Company picnics, school fieldtrips and other catered events are also being scheduled through the park office at 203-758-2913.
Quassy is located at 2132 Middlebury Road, Route 64, in Middlebury, Conn., on the shores of Lake Quassapaug.
With photos of Splash Away Bay
Slide City For Kids
