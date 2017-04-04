News By Tag
All-New Carlisle Hurst Nationals Launch July 14 in Carlisle, Pennsylvania
Milestone Weekend Features Rare Classics, Special Guests and More
The Hurst Nationals is the first ever event of its type and received some early promotion from the folks at Hurst as part of a special showcase at SEMA in November of 2016. Since then, planning and preparation has been full speed ahead in the areas of securing show cars and trucks, guests, memorabilia and more. It'll all be on display indoors and out at the expo center.
Hurst weekend is anchored by the one and only Miss Hurst Golden Shifter, Linda Vaughn. She'll appear throughout both days, making her first Carlisle appearance in nearly 10 years. In addition, special guests include Don Glover, an original Hurst engineer, legendary racer Bob Riggle and his even more legendary Hemi Under Glass race car, Dennis Kirban, Hurst enthusiast and expert, authors Mark Fletcher and Richard Truesdell and so much more.
As for the cars themselves, it's all things Hurst. Of course the Hurst/Olds is first to mind for many car enthusiasts, but the reality is, Hurst has its name on trucks, Jeeps, Fords and Chryslers too. The displays during Hurst weekend include a little bit of all of that and then some. Incredibly rare cars are planned too, including SC/Ramblers, Hurst/Olds prototypes and even limited-production newer Hurst vehicles. Another cool feature about the show is that the cars aren't just to look at and guests aren't just to meet, both will come together for special seminars and product walk-arounds.
Could things get any better for this special July weekend? Yes…yes they could. Hurst weekend offers THE best bang for the buck anywhere. Guests get two shows for the price of one because for just $12 for adults and kids 12 and under free, this allows access to not only the Carlisle Hurst Nationals, but the world's largest all-Mopar themed weekend, the Carlisle Chrysler Nationals too. That massive event is taking place just a quick walk or an even quicker free shuttle ride away at the Carlisle PA Fairgrounds.
Full details on the show as well as links to register or buy tickets can be found at www.CarlisleEvents.com or by calling 717-243-7855. Don't miss out on two amazing automotive weekends, all at the same time in America's Automotive Hometown, Carlisle, Pennsylvania.
