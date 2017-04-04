World Champion Logan Stieber To Participate In USA-Japan Beat The Streets Benefit In Times Square

Reigning World Champion At 61 kg/134 lbs. First Announced To Compete May 17

Logan Stieber

-- Reigning 61 kg/134 lbs. World champion Logan Stieber is set to compete at the 2017 Beat the Streets Benefit that will feature a talented U.S. squad against world power Japan in Times Square, the heart of New York City, on May 17. Stieber will be paired against Japan's Shingo Arimoto, who was a member of the 2016 Japanese World Team, in the 61 kg men's freestyle tussle.It will be the fourth time Stieber has competed in the Beat the Streets Benefit and his first since 2014. The American star holds a 2-1 record in his three trips to this event. In 2015, he attended the event as an honoree receiving the BTS Man of the Year Award.In 2012, Stieber defeated Akhmed Chakaev of Russia (1-3, 7-0, 5-4) under the best two-of-three period model in his first trip to Times Square. The following year, he ousted the No. 1 ranked wrestler in the World at the time, Opan Sat of Russia, (5-7, 6-0, 3-0) in three periods at Grand Central Station. Stieber's last match at the Beat the Streets Benefit was in 2014 where he fell to three-time Olympian Haislan Garcia of Canada, 6-2, in Times Square."The Beat the Streets competition is one I look forward to every year," Stieber said. "I have wrestled in it three times and it has been amazing every time. I am excited to compete again in Times Square against another world class opponent. The Beat the Streets foundation and Mr. Mike Novogratz are huge for the growth of our sport. I can't thank him enough for all he has done."Stieber is one of the most electric wrestlers in the world with his dynamic offensive arsenal and unique scoring abilities. He currently mans the No. 1 slot in the United World Wrestling World Rankings at 61 kg.The Monroeville, Ohio native boasts a top-notch international resume that includes a 2016 World gold medal and a 2011 Junior World silver medal on top of medal performances at five additional international events.Competing in college at Ohio State University, Stieber became just the fourth individual to win the NCAA Championships four times. He helped lead Ohio State to its first-ever team title at the NCAA Championships as a senior in 2015. Stieber was a four-time Big Ten champion and awarded the 2015 Dan Hodge Trophy as the nation's best collegiate wrestler.This year marks the sixth time the Beat the Streets Benefit will be held in Times Square, and the eighth-straight year the world-class event will be contested. The 2017 edition will feature bouts in both men's and women's freestyle.