KeepSolid invites users to join focus group & develop a better Roadmap Planner together
Help to improve a strategic planning app and get one-year subscription to it for free
The group will be comprised of 50 entrepreneurs, who are representing different business fields in different regions.
About the app:
Roadmap Planner is a business productivity app for managers and entrepreneurs that will help users to build marketing, business development and product vision roadmap, and show off it to the team and stakeholders. It will take you where you want to be in one, five, or 10 years.
This app will help you to put together a strategy for your success. Create a simple picture of the vision and development of your business and present it to your team quickly, easily and in a visually appealing form.
When: Today, April 10, 2017
Where: https://www.roadmap-
App Trailer: https://www.youtube.com/
Contact
KeepSolid
***@keepsolid.com
