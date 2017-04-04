News By Tag
Quicklink to debut Remote Communicator at NAB 2017
The Quicklink Remote Communicator allows you to stream video and audio to a web browser and return audio and video or audio only in real time, full duplex with ultra-low delay.
The Remote Communicator can be used to create ad hoc ultra-low delay video/audio contributions from any device using a web browser, easily share high quality return video to a remote user and integrate ultra-low delay audio commentary into your workflow.
The Remote Communicator is controlled and managed by the Quicklink Communicator Portal (QCP), the QCP provides complete management of all remote users and enables administrators to create managers/users and oversee server status and availability.
Quicklink will also be showing their popular TX Skype call transceivers at NAB. Designed in partnership with Microsoft, the TX Multi is a Skype video call management system that allows for multiple calls within a single hardware unit.
The Quicklink TX enables professional reception and transmission of multiple Skype video calls through an SDI and HDMI interface. The TX unit can receive from and send to any video-enabled device running Skype, providing broadcasters unrivalled access to millions of Skype users.
The Quicklink Remote Communicator and TX Multi will be debuted and showcased at NAB 2017, Las Vegas Convention Center (booth SL5222) from 24th – 27th April. Visit the Quicklink stand to see the solutions in action.
For more information regarding the Quicklink Remote Communicator, TX Multi or other Quicklink solutions, speak to a member of the sales department on +44 1792 720880 or email sales@quicklink.tv
