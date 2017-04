TrulyEntryLevel.com Job Board For Entry-Level Tech Job Seekers Officially Launches

TrulyEntryLevel.com helps new IT professionals find jobs, requiring less than two years of professional experience.

End

-- It seems that companies, especially in the technology sector, have broadened the term "entry-level,"when seeking out job applicants. The term "entry-level"used to imply that the applicant is a recent graduate in the field and/or have had a couple years of professional experience in the industry. Increasingly, however, it's not unusual to see "entry-level"job postings that require as much as 10 years of experience, rendering this term useless!TrulyEntryLevel.com (located at https://trulyentrylevel.com ) is a job board website that helps new IT professionals (programmers, developers, engineers) streamline their job search, by posting only the jobs that require less than two years of professional experience. This allows job seekers to avoid endless hours of sifting though "fake" entry-level jobs.In addition to allowing employers to post jobs directly on TrulyEntryLevel.com, this website also features entry-level tech jobs that are aggregated from other job boards on the web.Visit the website at https://trulyentrylevel.com