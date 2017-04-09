Tariq Qaqish Joins Menacorp as Managing Director Asset Management

Top industry professional brings in more than 25 years of experience

End

-- April 09, 2017Menacorp, one of the leading financial services firm in UAE, has announced today that Tariq Qaqish joined the firm as Managing Director Asset Management.Menacorp is well known for being a securities brokerage leader as it has, for the past 4 consecutive years, ranked first among 49 competitors, by market share and trade value on the Dubai Financial Market, the main exchange of the United Arab Emirates. Menacorp has also established a strong position on the fast-growing Nasdaq Dubai Equity Futures market where the firm is also ranked first with a market share constantly exceeding 60% of the total trade value.With Tariq Qaqish joining the company to run its asset management business, Menacorp plans to accelerate its growth and offer a more diverse range of services and products to its wide base of clients comprised of financial institutions, corporations, government entities, sovereign investors, family offices, high net worth individuals and private clients."Thanks to the loyalty of our clients, the backing of our shareholders of the Bin Hamoodah Group and the dedication of our employees, Menacorp is today a well-regarded financial institution in the Middle East and North Africa region. The establishment of a wholly-owned asset management division is a natural development for our firm. As our strategy has always been to hire the best talents in the region, we are excited to have a professional of the caliber of Tariq joining us. With his 25 years of experience, world-class expertise and deep understanding of the local and regional economies, Tariq is the right person to lead our firm on this new segment. Throughout the years, Tariq Qaqish built an impressive track-record, outperforming market benchmarks and peers thanks to his result-driven approach. In his prior roles, he has proved himself as a key executiveresponsible for leading his investment team in becoming top tier fund managers. That is our promise to our clients: they will always have only the best in class to serve them" said Fathi Ben Grira, CEO of Menacorp."I am really excited to join Menacorp, a well-respected financial institution not only in UAE but also in the rest of the Middle East and North Africa region. As the company's Managing Director Asset Management, my goal is to deliver the best performances to investors who put their trust in us. With Menacorp, I am confident that I will have the right support to deliver these results thanks to the firm's solid platform in terms of compliance, back-office, IT and customers service. I know that I am integrating a company with high ethical standards and with a culture that is entirely focused towards preserving clients' best interests. I look forward to work with the rest of the team and start serving our clients under my new functions".During recent years, Tariq Qaqish received numerous awards and accolades including the prestigious "Best Fund Manager of the Year" by Zawya Thomson Reuters and was recognized three times as one of MENA Power 50 Fund Managers of the Year.