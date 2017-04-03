Whisper's Sanctuary Help A Horse Day Open House

Join us for a great event to raise funds to feed the animals of Whisper's Sanctuary!

520 455-9246

520 455-9246

--Toni Leo, Director, Whisper's Sanctuary(520) 455-9246toni@rrheartranch.com— Whisper's Sanctuary will be celebrating the ASPCA® (The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals®) national Help A Horse Day on April 21-26 and competing for a chance to win up to $25,000 in grant prizes to assist with their efforts to protect horses. To celebrate the day, Whisper's Sanctuary will host an Open House Fundraiser on April 22, from 11am-3pm. The event will include a live band, children's art contest display, silent auction, meet the animals, plant-based food available by the Sanctuary's food trailer Sparky's Cantina, Kid's Corral, and much more!This nationwide competition is for equine rescues and sanctuaries to raise awareness about the lifesaving work they do year-round to care for at-risk horses in their community who have often been abused or neglected. Horses have been central to the ASPCA's work since its founding 150 years ago, when Henry Bergh stopped a cart driver from beating his horse, resulting in the first successful arrest for the mistreatment of a horse on April 26, 1866."Come on out and meet the 31 equines and other animals who reside at the Sanctuary, and help us compete for grants that will help the Sanctuary continue to help equines in need. We have great community support for this first event we have sponsored in our 12 years of operation," said Spokes-donkey Daisy, this year's Mistress of Ceremony.Whisper's Sanctuary is a lifetime home for animals in need. We occasionally rescue equines, having saved several from going to slaughter and most recently rescued wild mustangs from a failed Sanctuary in South Dakota.At Whisper's Sanctuary, 100% of donations is utilized for feed and healthcare expenses for the animals. We have no paid director, so your financial donation goes right back to help an animal. Rest assured, we are good stewards of your donations. Thank you for your support!For more information about Whisper's Sanctuary, please visit www.rrheartranch.com