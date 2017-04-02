ConsignmentTill POS Shopify Integration

ConsignTill has integrated with Shopify eCommerce! Whether you sell online, on social media, in store, or out of the trunk of your car, Shopify has you covered.

--– When you add products to ConsignTill, they are automatically ported to Shopify.– Product grouping on Shopify will be based on the category supplied in ConsignTill.– When you sell on ConsignTill, quantities are automatically adjusted on Shopify.– When products are discounted in ConsignTill, the products will be updated on Shopify (nightly).– Orders on Shopify can be easily viewed (including product photos) in ConsignTill.– Orders on Shopify can be easily posted to ConsignTill's POS window.– Powerful but easy to set up and use eCommerce software– Use your own domain name (if you like)– Many professional themes to choose from– Create you own pages using HTML and CSS– Create a full featured blog– Unlimited Products: no limit to the number or type of products– Multiple Images: Add multiple images for each product– Automatic tax rates (country and state)– Shipping rates by fixed-price, tiered pricing, weight-based, and location-based rates– Search engine optimized: Supports SEO best practices like customizable H1, title, and meta tags– Email Marketing: Notify customers of upcoming sales or new products– Sell on Facebook: Sell your products without customers leaving Facebook– Social Media Integration:Pinterest, Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and Tumblr– Gift cards: Customers can purchase a gift cards, or you can use gift cards as store credit– Unlimited Bandwidth: You'll never be charged based on the number of visitors or traffic to your store– Daily Backups: All your business information is backed up in our secure data centers every day– Instant Upgrades: All Shopify updates are automatic– Level-1 PCI Compliant: You don't need to worry about the security of your customers' credit card data– Google Analytics: Track sales, visits, and referrals– Mobile App: Your products, inventory, orders, and customers are automatically synced between the Shopify app and your online store.– 24/7 support: Support team is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, by email, live chat, and phone