April 2017
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
8765432


Josie Music Awards Team Up With Sound Control Studio for Songwriting Competition!

Josie Music Award Members are eligible to participate in The Josie Music Awards Songwriting Competition of 2017.
 
 
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - April 8, 2017 - PRLog -- Josie Passantino with The Josie Music Awards and Mark Moseley with Sound Control Studio team up for the 2017 Josie Music Awards Songwriting Competition. All genres are welcome to enter their best work into the songwriting competition. Deadline to enter is July 30, 2017 so don't delay!  You can enter as many songs as you wish and must be a Josie Music Awards Member.  Visit www.josiemusicawards.com to fill out the membership application if you are not currently a member.  Entries must be demos in MP3 format with only a piano or guitar backing.  Use this link to enter http://www.josiemusicawards.com/2017-songwriter-competiton.html or visit www.josiemusicawards.com for the competition rules and guidelines.

The Grand Prize Winner will receive TWO Full Production song recordings produced by Mark Moseley at Sound Control Studio in Tennessee. The winning song from the competition and one other.  The song will debut on The Live Josie Show, rotation on Country Blast Radio, and promotion space on The Josie Music Awards website & Country Blast Radio website.

The Second-Place Winner will receive $250.00

The Third-Place Winner will receive $100.00.

All winners will be listed on The Josie Music Awards website.

Mark Moseley has worked with and recorded artists such as Dolly Parton, Vince Gill, Patty Loveless, George Jones, Porter Wagoner, Lee Greenwood, Willie Nelson, Lynn Anderson, and many other Opry stars as well as artists in many different genres.  Mark is the owner of Mosrite Records and has many years of experience in the music industry in many capacities.

Josie Passantino is the Owner/CEO of The Josie Network of Brands including The Award-Winning Josie Show, The Award-Winning Country Blast Radio, The Josie Music Awards, Confidently Ready by Josie Passantino, Indie Star Entertainment, Chic Ready Pet Boutique, The Artist Collection (published book), and the all new Independent Country Music Hall of Fame. Josie is a multi-award winning host known to everyone as The Radio Sweetheart.

Winners of the songwriting competition will be awarded at the 2017 Josie Music Awards Ceremony in Nashville, Tennessee this fall.

Josie Passantino and Mark Moseley are thrilled to bring independent music artists and songwriters this fantastic opportunity. Josie said, "To be able to work with Mark Moseley is a blessing and the best of opportunities for independent music artists. Everyone here at the Josie Network thanks Mr. Moseley for his amazing gift of music we will award to one very lucky winner."

Visit Sound Control Studio at www.soundcontrolstudio.com

Media Contact
The Josie Network, LLC
Tina Passantino, CFO/COO
3314425833
josiemusicawards@gmail.com
Source:The Josie Music Awards
Click to Share