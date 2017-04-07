News By Tag
ChiroTouch's CTAcademy to Host "Don't Let the MACRA Maze Leave You Feeling Lost" Webinar
ChiroTouch's CTAcademy to Host "Don't Let the MACRA Maze Leave You Feeling Lost" Webinar with Jennifer Hay
San Diego, CA—April 7, 2017—ChiroTouch™
With the new Quality Payment Program (QPP) in full swing, chiropractors may be grasping for a hand to hold and some clarity they can count on. Choosing a specific reporting track, measures, and reporting period may sound like a novel approach, but it comes with challenges.
"The Quality Payment Program began in January but allows chiropractors to choose when to start, which could be anytime between now and October 2, 2017," said Robert Moberg, CEO of ChiroTouch. "The goal of this webinar is to provide chiropractors with the tools and information they need to confidently navigate the program to ensure they are getting the maximum Medicare payments possible while still focusing on the quality of patient care."
Join this webinar to learn:
* The basics of the QPP
* Common myths and misconceptions
* How to choose the best reporting track for a particular practice
* What chiropractors' software companies should be doing for them
This webinar will give chiropractors the program information that will help provide understanding and make reporting a breeze.
ChiroTouch offers two ONC certified EHR chiropractic software systems, one cloud-based and one on premise. Both systems are designed from the ground up to maximize efficiencies for virtually every process, including patient self check-in, scheduling, SOAP notes, billing, interoffice communication, and more. ChiroTouch has developed its HIPAA-compliant systems to drastically reduce the time it takes to perform tasks that chiropractors are already doing, thus giving chiropractors more time to see more patients—resulting in increased referrals, improved efficiencies, and a direct, measurable impact on practice profitability.
Other recent webinar topics include "ICD-10: It's a Marathon, Not a Sprint," "The Secret Recipe to Grow Your Practice," and "Keeping More of What You Make." The ChiroTouch webinar programs and the attendees have benefited from speakers such as Dr. David Jackson, Garrett Gunderson, Dr. Patrick Gentempo, Dr. Bob Hoffman, Dr. David Fletcher, and many more. This cross-section of the most influential and recognized coaches and speakers has made for a very robust and popular series of webinars. These webinars, along with many more, can be viewed at http://www.chirotouch.com/
About ChiroTouch
ChiroTouch® is the premier provider of certified 2014 Edition Complete EHR chiropractic software technology solutions including ChiroTouch® Complete Practice Software and SmartCloud Chiropractic EHR Software. With industry-leading support, training, and compliance expertise, we partner with practices of every type to help them easily automate operations, improve patient care, and increase profitability. Visit www.chirotouch.com.
