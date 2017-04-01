 
Canadian Paramedic Spreads Mental Health Awareness during Canadian Mental Health Week May 1-7

Clara Hughes, 6-Time Olympic Medallist, Pens Foreword for New Mental Health Memoir
 
 
Save-My-Life School
Save-My-Life School
BARRIE, Ontario - April 7, 2017 - PRLog -- The Canadian Mental Health Association Mental Health Awareness Week is May 1-7.

While working as a paramedic, Natalie Harris unfortunately attended a very brutal double murder in 2012. Her patient was the murderer who allegedly was part of a three-person Satanic murder-suicide pact.

Natalie went on to suffer from PTSD, depression, addiction, overdoses and a serious suicide attempt. Luckily she received the help she required and is now living a life "in recovery."

Natalie went on to lobby for legislative changes at both the provincial and federal level pertaining to operational PTSD. She founded a peer support group that is growing across Canada called Wings of Change. It is a solution-based model for those in various care-careers.

During her mental health battles, Natalie started a blog which now has had over 200,000 hits and is the basis for her recently released memoir called Save-My-Life School, published by Wintertickle Press. The foreword is written by 6-time Olympic Medallist, Clara Hughes. Out of the gate, the Canadian Kindle version scored a #2 spot in its second week on the Hot New Memoir Releases list.

The book is available across the country at Chapters/Indigo and is online on amazon.ca.

https://www.chapters.indigo.ca/en-ca/books/save-my-life-s...

www.facebook.com/savemylifeschool

Now booking media interviews.

Source:
Email:***@rogers.com Email Verified
Tags:Suicide Prevention, Natalie Harris, Ptsd
Industry:Health
Location:Barrie - Ontario - Canada
