San Diego Hosts ONEHOPE ACT Today! for Military Families 5k/10k Run/Walk & Family Festival sponsored by Center for Autism & Related Disorders
The 7th Annual ONEHOPE ACT Today! for Military Families 5k/10k Run/Walk & Family Festival expects to raise over $100,000 for military families with children with autism
ACT Today! is a national, nonprofit organization whose mission is to provide immediate and direct help to children with autism whose families cannot afford or access the necessary tools their children need to reach their highest potential. These tools include Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) Therapy, medical care, social skills programs, assistive technology, assistance dogs, and many more. Its program ACT Today! for Military Families (ATMF) was created in 2010 to extend support to military families with children with autism.
Participants of the 7th Annual ONEHOPE ACT Today! for Military Families 5k/10k Run/Walk & Family Festival will enjoy a scenic 5k, 10k (both chip-timed) or 1 mile fun run. After crossing the finish line, they can celebrate at the family festival sponsored by the Center for Autism & Related Disorders, Inc. (CARD). The family festival features live music by Northstar, a local San Diego Band as well as a resource fair with over 35 vendor booths. There will be a wine and beer tent with wine provided by ONEHOPE Wine and beer provided by Stone Brewing Co. (for those 21 and over). The kids' zone, sponsored by CARD, features activities for kids of all ages, including a bounce house, carnival games, face painting, arts & crafts, and even a quiet zone staffed by ABA therapists. There will also be a kids eggs hunt with a special appearance by a very special bunny. The family festival is free to the public.
Founder of Center for Autism and Related Disorders, Inc. (CARD) and ACT Today!, Dr. Doreen Granpeesheh said, "CARD is proud to sponsor this event. It is so important to help military families with children with autism. These donations make a huge difference in the lives of these families. Some families use this money to buy safety equipment, some use it to pay their co-pays for therapies, and others use this money for medical treatments or lab tests that are not covered by their insurance, among many other needs. We are very proud to support our military families with this run."
Since 2011, the event has raised over $600,000 in autism care and treatment for military children. The event also celebrates National Autism Awareness Month and the Month of the Military Child.
Along with Center for Autism & Related Disorders, Inc., other corporate sponsors of this year's event are: ONEHOPE, SeaWorld San Diego, UnitedHeathcare Military & Veterans, Waddell & Reed Financial Advisors, Tolman & Wiker Insurance Services, LLC, Sandy and David Stone & Family, Granite Investment Group, Woodstock's Pizza Pacific Beach, Tensor ID, Vault Bioventures, Stone Brewing Co., Baron's Market, Suja, Perfect Bar, Starbucks and Gatorade. Media sponsors include NBC 7 San Diego, ENERGY 103.7, and KyXy 96.5.
For more information about the 7th Annual ONEHOPE ACT Today! for Military Families 5k/10k Run/Walk & Family Festival, visit: www.acttodayformilitaryfamilies.kintera.org.
About ACT Today!:
ACT Today! (Autism Care and Treatment Today!) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to providing resources and funding to families of children with autism who cannot afford or access the necessary tools their children need to reach their full potential. For more information about ACT Today!, visit: www.act-today.org.
About ACT Today! for Military Families:
ACT Today! for Military Families (ATMF), is a national program of ACT Today!. It was launched in July 2010. ATMF works to improve awareness and delivery of effective autism services, and provides financial assistance to military families to help defray out-of-pocket costs associated with autism treatments, services, and other quality-of-life programs. For more information about ACT Today! for Military Families, visit: www.acttodayformilitaryfamilies.org.
About Center for Autism and Related Disorders (CARD):
CARD treats individuals of all ages who are diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) at treatment centers around the globe. CARD was founded in 1990 by leading autism expert and clinical psychologist Doreen Granpeesheh, PhD, BCBA-D. CARD treats individuals with ASD using the principles of applied behavior analysis (ABA), which is empirically proven to be the most effective method for treating individuals with ASD and recommended by the American Academy of Pediatrics and the US Surgeon General. CARD employs a dedicated team of nearly 2,000 individuals across the nation and internationally. For more information, visit www.centerforautism.com or call (855) 345-2273.
