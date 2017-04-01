 
April 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
7654321


South Shore Chamber of Commerce to present 5th Annual Health & Wellness Fair

Free screenings, demonstrations slated at April 28th event powered by Tufts Medical Center
 
 
HANOVER, Mass. - April 7, 2017 - PRLog -- Spring has sprung and the South Shore Chamber of Commerce (www.southshorechamber.org) is excited to celebrate its arrival at the 5th Annual South Shore Health & Wellness Fair powered by Tufts Medical Center.

The highly-anticipated event is free to the public and slated from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Friday, April 28th at Emilson YMCA at 75 Mill Street in Hanover.

Take a turn on an electric bike, see a NARCAN demonstration, step up for a postural screening, have your hearing tested, get the skinny on your body mass index, try your hand at water sport fitness…and much more from Chamber member participants exhibiting at this spring into health event. No sales pitches here; instead each exhibitor will provide a community service in the form of a screening, education or demonstration.  Samples, giveaways and prizes make this popular annual Fair even more appealing.

Exhibit space is already sold out, but for those businesses looking to get in front of 1000+ health and wellness minded individuals, sponsorship and advertising opportunities are available. Businesses can advertise in the event program book for as little as $150.

Areas of focus at the April 28th event are General Healthcare, Multi-Specialty Healthcare, Fitness and Wellness.  Exhibitors specializing in a wide-range of health and wellness fields will be on hand, including early childhood health, geriatric care, women and men's health, ear and eye health, strength training, emotional health, autism, obesity, addiction, nutrition, physical therapy, chiropractic and workplace ergonomics.

All are invited to attend this free of charge, one-of-a-kind event.

"The South Shore Chamber Health & Wellness Fair has been a remarkable success for the past four years and is the Chamber's largest community event for the region.  We are looking forward to returning to the Emilson YMCA in Hanover this year where we anticipate hitting an all-time high attendance," said Peter Forman, President and CEO of the South Shore Chamber of Commerce.  "The public is encouraged to attend and benefit from health screenings and demonstrations provided by the many health and wellness thought leaders throughout the South Shore."

For more information, please contact jwilliams@southshorechamber.org or call 781-421-3900.

About the South Shore Chamber of Commerce

The South Shore Chamber of Commerce has long been recognized throughout the state as one of the most active and forceful advocates for the business community and numbers among the larger Chambers of Commerce nationally. The South Shore Chamber is a not-for-profit association of businesses in the communities south of Boston. It is committed to helping its members grow their businesses and to improve the business climate in the region. Members range in size from major international corporations headquartered on the South Shore to small local firms and sole proprietorships. For additional information on the Chamber, please visit www.southshorechamber.org or call 781-421-3900.
Click to Share