 

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
111098765

POWERHANDZ Launches I COMPETE WITH ME, Its Global Basketball Campaign with All-Star Isaiah Thomas

Celtics Guard Isaiah Thomas joins the POWERHANDZ Basketball Roster
 
Isaiah Thomas for POWERHANDZ
Isaiah Thomas for POWERHANDZ
BOSTON & DALLAS - April 11, 2017 - PRLog -- Today, POWERHANDZ Inc., a global athletic training products company, announced the addition of dynamic point guard Isaiah Thomas for its I COMPETE WITH ME basketball campaign. He will be featured wearing POWERHANDZ Basketball Collection skill products; specifically its most requested Weighted Anti Grip Gloves and redesigned DribbleSleeve®. Thomas is the first professional basketball player ambassador for POWERHANDZ, but just one of the thousands of professional and youth athletes to join the company's Train With Purpose™ movement.

"This partnership represents our commitment to expand POWERHANDZ Basketball globally with an increased focus in retail partnerships," said Darnell Jones, Co-Founder and CEO. "Isaiah's work ethic and brand are a natural fit for our company's mission."

Thomas is having a career year, averaging nearly 30 ppg and keeping his Boston team competitive in the Eastern Conference. Standing at 5-foot-9-inches, the 2X All Star is now regarded as one of the most efficient offensive players in the game. His collaboration with POWERHANDZ shows his ongoing persistence and will to be the best.

The I COMPETE WITH ME campaign inspires athletes to train hard and maximize their individual skills without focusing on the competition. "Once athletes break mental barriers, the best version of themselves can be produced. Our products assist with this development," said Danyel Surrency Jones Co-Founder and COO.

Isaiah explains, "Working hard and pushing my limits have gotten me to where I am today. I am always looking to have the competitive edge, and using POWERHANDZ as part of my training has helped make my ball-handling more explosive yet controlled."

For more information and to purchase, please go powerhandz.com.

Additional Information

The POWERHANDZ Basketball Collection includes patent pending Weighted Anti Grip Gloves, DribbleSleeve®, PopUp Defender and PowerArch.

About POWERHANDZ

Based out of Dallas, Texas, POWERHANDZ includes a line of performance-enhancing athletic training products innovatively designed to both strengthen hand and arm muscles and intensify players' dexterity. There are nine products in the portfolio designed for basketball, baseball/softball, football, boxing/MMA, and lifestyle sports. These products are sold worldwide and are used by athletes of all different skill levels, youth to professionals. All of the products are available on powerhandz.com.

Twitter: @POWERHANDZ (https://twitter.com/POWERHANDZ)  | Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/PowerHandzInc)  |  Instagram (https://instagram.com/powerhandz/)

Related Links http://www.powerhandz.com

End
Source:POWERHANDZ
Email:***@diamondmpr.com Email Verified
Tags:POWERHANDZ, Boston Celtics, Isaiah Thomas
Industry:Sports
Location:Boston - Massachusetts - United States
Dallas - Texas - United States
Subject:Partnerships
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Diamond MPR PRs



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share