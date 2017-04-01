Country(s)
Mainstream Brand PLC Comparison and Selection Guild
Panasonic PLC, Mitsubishi PLC, Omron PLC, Siemens PLC.
the comparison of features and applications.
In recent years, the price of PLC products has been greatly reduced, it's cost effective is getting higher and higher, which is one of the important reasons for many technical engineers to choose plc. Before we describe our choice, we have to look at several major groups in the international PLC market.
PLC products in the world can be divided into three groups according to their region: United States, European, and Japanese products. PLC technology in the United States and Europe are isolated in the case of independent research and development, so the United States and Europe PLC products have obvious differences. The Japanese PLC technology is introduced by the United States, so USA and Japan PLCs are similar to a certain degree, but Japan's main positioning is in the small PLC. The United States and Europe are known for their large and medium-sized PLC,
After reading the first three of the world's PLC Groups, we talk about how to buy PLC products?
First, the system scale, how many points the PLC need.
Two, determine the load type, AC or DC output, High Current or Low current, Relay output or transistor Output.
Three, storage capacity and speed.
Four, listen to the programmer suggestion. Some software is easy to learn but too many commands, some software hard to learn but few command(Siemens PLC).
The experience I got as below if it is not right welcome corrections.
SIEMENS is strong in process control and communication control, their analog module price is very cheap, however, the PLC made in Japan have no this advantage, their analog module price is high and the programming is complicated.but they have advantage of discrete control and motion control,
