Southeastern IT Consulting Firm EDTS Adds 3 I.T. professionals, Promotes Mahmood to HR Manager
Information technology firm EDTS has added I.T. professionals Daniel Gillam, Paul Murphy and Josh Williams, while promoting Hina Mahmood on its HR team. The company serves organizations across the Southeast.
A native of Augusta, Georgia, Mr. Gillam joins EDTS as a Service Technician from the I.T. services team of a global retail organization, where he had experience in business I.T. customization, management and support. He has over 3 years of experience and is an Apple ACiT certified technician. He will be based out of the EDTS office in Augusta, Georgia.
Mr. Murphy joins EDTS as a Network Administrator from an Illinois-based technology solutions provider. The Vallejo, California native, has over a decade of experience in mission-critical IT infrastructure management and repair for healthcare, professional services and financial institutions, as well as specialized training in network security, social engineering prevention, and IT planning. He holds a B.S. in Computer Hardware Technology from Indiana State University, and is a current resident of Woodruff, South Carolina. He will serve EDTS clients regionally out of the Greenville, S.C. office.
Augusta native and resident Josh Williams joins EDTS with over four years of experience in I.T. networking, support and management as a Network Administrator 1. Prior to joining EDTS, he served on the I.T. team of both a global retail organization and with a destination recreational facility, and holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Information Technology. He also has earned Cyber Defender certification through Augusta University. He will be based out of the Augusta office.
A native of Greensboro, North Carolina, Hina Mahmood has been promoted to HR Manager from HR Generalist with EDTS, focusing on HR, recruitment and employee relations with the organization. An active member of the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM), Ms. Mahmood joined EDTS in 2016 from Ingersoll Rand - Trane, and previously worked as an HR Representative with Volvo Group North America. She holds both a B.A. in Psychology from UNC Greensboro as well as an MSA in HR Management from North Carolina A&T State University. Based in Augusta, she will manage all human resource functions for the growing organization's multi-state office footprint.
"Daniel, Paul, Josh and Hina are all talented additions to the EDTS team, and bring a wealth of talent and passion to identifying customer needs while focusing on customizing solutions that advance our mission of helping organizations get the most out of their information technology investment,"
Charles Johnson, CEO of EDTS. "With their cumulative backgrounds in information technology and operations, coupled with an outstanding work ethic and customer service mentality, we expect each of them to be important contributors to our organizational growth plans."
The 75-person IT organization serves customers from offices in Columbia and Greenville, South Carolina, Asheville, North Carolina and its headquarters in Augusta, Georgia. EDTS was recently named to the Inc. 5000 list of Fastest-Growing Companies in America for the seventh consecutive year and has been honored for excellence on numerous other national and Southeastern lists.
Founded in 1999, EDTS has over 75 professionals serving clients 24/7/365 across the Southeast from offices in Augusta, GA; Columbia and Greenville, SC; and Asheville, NC. A full service technology consulting firm, EDTS helps clients increase system uptime, ensure data security and remove the everyday burden of supporting I.T. so clients can concentrate on their business. Learn more by calling 855.411.EDTS or visiting them online at http://www.EDTS.com.
