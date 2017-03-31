 
News By Tag
* Domains
* Domaining
* Domain Names
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Internet
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Toronto
  Ontario
  Canada
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
654321
March 2017
31

Domain Market Pro Offers Domainers the Ability to Effectively Market and Monetize Their Domains

 
 
dmp-screen
dmp-screen
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Domains
Domaining
Domain Names

Industry:
Internet

Location:
Toronto - Ontario - Canada

Subject:
Websites

TORONTO - April 6, 2017 - PRLog -- Domain Market Pro, a cloud-based end-to-end Software-as-a-Service for domainers and domain investors is officially being publicly launched today.


Domain Market Pro (DMP) is a feature-rich Web-based digital marketing application that allows users to build professional domain shops and landing pages, accept offers and payments online, and to monetize their domains. Domain investors get to keep 100% of the revenue generated by their portfolios and pay 0% in commissions on sales.

Built-in tools and stock images make it possible to build, edit and customize great looking domain shops and landing pages in less time and for less money. Back-end administration panel stores sales and offers made for domains. Domain owners can research who made each offer before responding. Domain traffic stats provide valuable data for marketing and pricing purposes. CMS, SEO, and social media tools can be used to take full advantage of organic traffic.

"Domain Market Pro's history is the result of frustration of not having a professional tool to build a real domain sales brand and monetize domains other than parking", says Tom Klos, DMP's lead developer and creator, "Domain owners should not have to resort to paying high commissions and listing fees to mainstream marketplaces as the only option. Instead of sending them free traffic, they should be able to use the traffic their portfolios receive to promote their own brand. Domain Market Pro makes that possible."

Domain Market Pro was 'soft launched' during NamesCon 2017 in Las Vegas and has already been adopted by domain investors who learned about the software at the event and since then. DMP has received positive reviews and testimonials with a good number of investors running multiple domain shops managed by a single interface.

Domain Market Pro is developed TCK Media (https://www.tckmedia.com) and has 10 years of development history dating back to early 2007 with the release of Domainer Script (it's predecessor), which was renamed to Domain Market Pro in 2011 following a major update. The current SaaS version has 100% new code written over the last 18 months. It comes with money-back satisfaction guarantee.  New features and enhancements are made available on a regular basis. For more information and latest news, please visit https://domainmarketpro.com
End
Source:
Email:***@domainmarketpro.com
Tags:Domains, Domaining, Domain Names
Industry:Internet
Location:Toronto - Ontario - Canada
Subject:Websites
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 06, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share