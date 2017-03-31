News By Tag
Domain Market Pro Offers Domainers the Ability to Effectively Market and Monetize Their Domains
Domain Market Pro (DMP) is a feature-rich Web-based digital marketing application that allows users to build professional domain shops and landing pages, accept offers and payments online, and to monetize their domains. Domain investors get to keep 100% of the revenue generated by their portfolios and pay 0% in commissions on sales.
Built-in tools and stock images make it possible to build, edit and customize great looking domain shops and landing pages in less time and for less money. Back-end administration panel stores sales and offers made for domains. Domain owners can research who made each offer before responding. Domain traffic stats provide valuable data for marketing and pricing purposes. CMS, SEO, and social media tools can be used to take full advantage of organic traffic.
"Domain Market Pro's history is the result of frustration of not having a professional tool to build a real domain sales brand and monetize domains other than parking", says Tom Klos, DMP's lead developer and creator, "Domain owners should not have to resort to paying high commissions and listing fees to mainstream marketplaces as the only option. Instead of sending them free traffic, they should be able to use the traffic their portfolios receive to promote their own brand. Domain Market Pro makes that possible."
Domain Market Pro was 'soft launched' during NamesCon 2017 in Las Vegas and has already been adopted by domain investors who learned about the software at the event and since then. DMP has received positive reviews and testimonials with a good number of investors running multiple domain shops managed by a single interface.
Domain Market Pro is developed TCK Media (https://www.tckmedia.com) and has 10 years of development history dating back to early 2007 with the release of Domainer Script (it's predecessor)
