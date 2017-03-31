Veratics, Inc. Announces Cyber Project Operations Center

End

-- Veratics, Inc., A Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business, provider of healthcare and cyber information technology solutions, announced today that it has established a Cyber Project Operations Center™ to provide modern cyber-aware programming services and information assurance to design, build, and implement the latest application technologies to seamlessly exchange data and information securely across cyberspace.The Veratics, Inc. Cyber Project Operations Center™ offers expertise in the following areas:• As, Veratics achieves quality through project management rigor. Veratics' Agile consultants and scrum teams are trained to protect the fundamentals of Agile so that the benefits of Agile are achieved. One of those benefits is the security that comes from high quality solutions that meet customer requirements.• AsVeratics is trusted to help protect our nations' Veterans health information from cybercrime. Veratics has experienced teams with VA clearances ready to provide safe, secure, and private VistA integration solutions.• As, Veratics applies the right people, tools, and process to detect and eliminate cyber threats and overcome the hurdles CIOs face regarding the shortage of qualified cyber professionals. Additionally, CIOs can use Veratics teams on an as-needed basis. Veratics has qualified cyber teams that will engage customers to rapidly conduct an assessment, reveal cyber threats, and quickly move to overcome vulnerabilities.​Anthony Galluscio, President of Veratics, Inc. said, "Our Veratics Cyber Project Operations Center™ puts cyber awareness in the forefront of everything we do.means intentionally caring about the vast, instantaneous reach of information via technology and the associated inherent dangers."About Veratics, Inc.™Veratics, Inc. is a VA-verified Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) focusing on Agile development and project management, with emphasis on cyber security and healthcare information technology. Veratics operates a Cyber Project Operations Center™ (CPOC™) with well-formed, highly-productive, and capable Agile Software Development teams, tools, and processes. The Veratics CPOC™ provides modern cyber-aware programming services and information assurance to design, build, and implement the latest application technologies to seamlessly exchange data and information securely across cyberspace. Veratics is a government-procurement-ready (DCAA compliant, CMMI rated) company with significant past performance. Government experience includes cyber security threat identification and remediation, audit, identity access management, and electronic medical record (VistA) integration. Veratics' commercial past-performance includes leading the Agile enterprise adoption and providing software-development-as-a-service for one of the largest integrated healthcare delivery system in the nation.