Colleen M. Garlick Set to Run in the 200-Mile Ragner Cape Cod Relay Race
Ms. Garlick is running to support The Hole in the Wall Gang Camp
On May 12th and 13th Ms. Garlick, together with her six-member team, aptly named Butch Cassidy & the Rundance Kids, will run in the 200-mile, 24-hour Ragnar Cape Cod relay race for the benefit of The Hole in the Wall Gang Camp. The Hole in the Wall Gang Camp was founded in 1988 by Paul Newman to give every child, no matter their illness, the chance to "raise a little hell." The camp, located in Ashford, CT, and outreach programing serves more than 25,000 children and family members each year throughout the Northeast. The Hole in the Wall Gang Camp is an independent, not-for-profit organization dependent upon private funding to serve all children at no cost to their families.
Ms. Garlick will run three legs of the 200-mile relay race, with a starting line in Hull, MA and finish line in Provincetown, MA. "I am very excited to run for such a great organization and cause," Ms. Garlick said. "It will be a tough race but every mile and dollar earned goes towards helping children in need, which is wonderful."
Firm members serve in leadership positions with many civic, education, and community organizations in Connecticut and regularly participate in charitable events. Ms. Garlick's participation in Ragner Cape Cod Relay and her support of The Hole in the Wall Gang Camp is reflective of Neubert, Pepe & Monteith's commitment to the welfare of the community in which they serve.
