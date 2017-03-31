News By Tag
Colorblind artist Christopher Smart partners with Viral Art Gallery
Colorblind marine artist and redditor, Christopher Smart is working with Viral Art Gallery, an online gallery showcasing artwork that has gone viral.
Christopher says "Partnering with Viral Art Gallery will increase my exposure to collectors world wide by offering my works alongside artists who share the same aspirations and experiences in social media. Not only do I gain more exposure with Viral Art Gallery, but I also have a unique opportunity to network with like minded artists."
Lindsay Mailer-Howat, Founder and Executive Director of Viral Art Gallery (http://ViralArtGallery.com), had this to say when it comes to the value artists derive from working with Viral Art Gallery, "Our mission is to create a platform that democratizes the discovery and curation of popular original artwork from all over the world. By featuring artwork elevated by global audiences to the front pages of social media, we also remove the intimidation factor for art buyers, especially those just starting out as art collectors. The artwork we selectively represent is guaranteed to spark conversations in the real world that mirror the viral buzz online."
About Christopher Smart: Christopher Smart (http://ReefPainting.com) is a self taught, colorblind marine artist who has been actively painting and selling marine and ocean inspired art since 1999. He says "As a person who is affected by protan colorblindness, my perception of red and green are greatly diminished. When I share my art with others I am almost guaranteed one of two highly emotional responses. Either someone says 'I would have never guessed you were colorblind!' or they say 'I too am colorblind and I really appreciate your color palette!' Either of those responses excite and motivate me to create more art with my limited view of the color spectrum."
