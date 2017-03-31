 
Volunteer of the Year Recognized by Girls with Goals Alliance

Naseem Matteson receives Volunteer of the Year award for dedicated service
 
 
Naseem Matteson awarded Volunteer of the Year by Delores Perry
 
PORTSMOUTH, Va. - April 6, 2017 - PRLog -- Local businesswoman, Naseem Matteson, owner of Small Business ABCs LLC, has received the "Volunteer of the Year" award at the Girls with Goals Alliance (GWGA) Opportuni-Tea Awards and Recognition Gala held on Thursday, March 30, 2017 at 6:00 PM at the Woman's Club of Portsmouth, 304 Sycamore Road, Portsmouth, VA 23707.

The event marked the sixth year the Girls with Goals Alliance honored those that have made a difference in the lives of the youth we serve and many others.

Actively involved and invested in the community, Naseem Matteson received the GWGA Volunteer of the Year award for her personal commitment supporting local youth.

"I am honored to be recognized and to receive the GWGA Volunteer of the Year award." said Matteson. She continued, "It is a privilege to be involved with GWGA and serve as the Treasurer for the organization." "I am particularly proud to have my husband and sons here to celebrate with me."

About Naseem: Naseem Matteson is a financial professional with 15+ years of experience providing accounting and financial services and working to improve business processes. She is the Accounting and Financial Manager / President of Small Business ABCs LLC and specializes in working with clients to analyze their needs, implement systems, and provide accounting services to support growth and minimize risk.To learn more about Naseem, to schedule a consultation or workshop, visit: http://www.smallbusinessabcs.com/

About GWGA: The Mission of GWGA is "Mentoring to educate, empower and promote positive and healthy life choices for young girls." Learn more at: http://www.girlswithgoalsalliance.org/.

Small Business ABCs LLC
757-285-2647
naseem@smallbusinessabcs.com
Small Business ABCs LLC
Email:***@smallbusinessabcs.com
