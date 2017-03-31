News By Tag
Volunteer of the Year Recognized by Girls with Goals Alliance
Naseem Matteson receives Volunteer of the Year award for dedicated service
The event marked the sixth year the Girls with Goals Alliance honored those that have made a difference in the lives of the youth we serve and many others.
Actively involved and invested in the community, Naseem Matteson received the GWGA Volunteer of the Year award for her personal commitment supporting local youth.
"I am honored to be recognized and to receive the GWGA Volunteer of the Year award." said Matteson. She continued, "It is a privilege to be involved with GWGA and serve as the Treasurer for the organization."
About Naseem: Naseem Matteson is a financial professional with 15+ years of experience providing accounting and financial services and working to improve business processes. She is the Accounting and Financial Manager / President of Small Business ABCs LLC and specializes in working with clients to analyze their needs, implement systems, and provide accounting services to support growth and minimize risk.To learn more about Naseem, to schedule a consultation or workshop, visit: http://www.smallbusinessabcs.com/
About GWGA: The Mission of GWGA is "Mentoring to educate, empower and promote positive and healthy life choices for young girls." Learn more at: http://www.girlswithgoalsalliance.org/
Contact
Small Business ABCs LLC
757-285-2647
naseem@smallbusinessabcs.com
