 
News By Tag
* Cabel
* Roxtec transits
* Sealing
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Shipping
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Karlskrona
  Blekinge
  Sweden
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
25242322212019


Scandlines ensures safety on ferries with Roxtec transits

In order to ensure fire protection and water-tightness, before and after a fire, ferry operator Scandlines in Denmark replaced all other kinds of pipe seals on the recently built hybrid ferries M/V Berlin and M/V Copenhagen with Roxtec transits
 
 
Berlin_2 - Lowres
Berlin_2 - Lowres
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Cabel
Roxtec transits
Sealing

Industry:
Shipping

Location:
Karlskrona - Blekinge - Sweden

Subject:
Projects

KARLSKRONA, Sweden - April 25, 2017 - PRLog -- "We chose Roxtec as overall supplier of cable and pipe seals because we had so many different pipe penetrations and retrofits to handle. The bulkheads must withstand 2.5 bar water pressure, and with Roxtec we covered all our needs for quality and flexibility," says Joachim Lund, Dualofficer at Scandlines. "We optimise safety by selecting Roxtec as suppler of all transits."

As Roxtec provided full documentation on sealing and insulation requirements and supplied drawings including all needed types of approvals, Scandlines felt very confident in their choice.

Scandlines also uses Roxtec seals instead of traditional cable glands in the cabinets in the engine room. The shipping company wants to increase quality in general, and specifically for the fire-fighting system.

"Safety is extremely important for passenger lines. We invest to be sure that all cable and pipe transits are in order and that we meet all safety regulations," says Fini A. Hansen, Coordinating Superintendent at Scandlines.

Scandlines will continue to use Roxtec transits all over their ferries. Roxtec seals are fire rated to marine standards (A60). The estimated cost of a fire on board a ferry is 134,000 euro per minute.

For more information, please contact Roger Johansson, Executive Vice President Business Area Marine & Offshore, Roxtec, by email roger.johansson@roxtec.com, or phone +46 733 31 31 33.

About Roxtec and Multidiameter™

Swedish Roxtec Group is the world-leading provider of modular-based cable and pipe seals. The company's invention for adaptability to cables and pipes of different sizes, Multidiameter™, is based on sealing modules with removable rubber layers and allows for a perfect sealing, regardless of the outside dimension of the cable or pipe. The technology simplifies design, speeds up installation and reduces the need for stock, material and logistics. It also provides spare capacity for upgrades. Roxtec serves and supports customers in more than 80 markets through subsidiaries and distributors.

About Scandlines

Scandlines stands as a symbol of a historical and close cooperation between Denmark, Germany and Sweden since 1872. Under the names Scandlines and Scandlines Helsingør-Helsingborg three short ferry routes are marketed with high capacity and frequency and with a green vision for the future. The core business is to provide an efficient and reliable transport service for both passengers and freight customers. The main focus for all activities in Scandlines is to create value for our customers on board the ferries as well as in the shops of Scandlines.

With more than 90,000 departures on 12 ferries, in 2015 Scandlines transported 15 million passengers, 3.3 million cars, 900,000 freight units and 65,000 busses on the routes Puttgarden-Rødby, Rostock-Gedser and Helsingør-Helsingborg. Read more about Scandlines at

For more information from Scanlines, please contactAnette Ustrup Svendsen, Head of Corporate Communications, Mobile: +45 26 777 000, Email: anette.ustrup.svendsen@scandlines.com, www.scandlines.com

Contact
Roger Johansson,
***@roxtec.com
End
Source:Roxtec International AB
Email:***@roxtec.com
Tags:Cabel, Roxtec transits, Sealing
Industry:Shipping
Location:Karlskrona - Blekinge - Sweden
Subject:Projects
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
ÖRN MARKETING AB PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 25, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share