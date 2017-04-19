News By Tag
Scandlines ensures safety on ferries with Roxtec transits
In order to ensure fire protection and water-tightness, before and after a fire, ferry operator Scandlines in Denmark replaced all other kinds of pipe seals on the recently built hybrid ferries M/V Berlin and M/V Copenhagen with Roxtec transits
As Roxtec provided full documentation on sealing and insulation requirements and supplied drawings including all needed types of approvals, Scandlines felt very confident in their choice.
Scandlines also uses Roxtec seals instead of traditional cable glands in the cabinets in the engine room. The shipping company wants to increase quality in general, and specifically for the fire-fighting system.
"Safety is extremely important for passenger lines. We invest to be sure that all cable and pipe transits are in order and that we meet all safety regulations,"
Scandlines will continue to use Roxtec transits all over their ferries. Roxtec seals are fire rated to marine standards (A60). The estimated cost of a fire on board a ferry is 134,000 euro per minute.
For more information, please contact Roger Johansson, Executive Vice President Business Area Marine & Offshore, Roxtec, by email roger.johansson@
About Roxtec and Multidiameter™
Swedish Roxtec Group is the world-leading provider of modular-based cable and pipe seals. The company's invention for adaptability to cables and pipes of different sizes, Multidiameter™
About Scandlines
Scandlines stands as a symbol of a historical and close cooperation between Denmark, Germany and Sweden since 1872. Under the names Scandlines and Scandlines Helsingør-Helsingborg three short ferry routes are marketed with high capacity and frequency and with a green vision for the future. The core business is to provide an efficient and reliable transport service for both passengers and freight customers. The main focus for all activities in Scandlines is to create value for our customers on board the ferries as well as in the shops of Scandlines.
With more than 90,000 departures on 12 ferries, in 2015 Scandlines transported 15 million passengers, 3.3 million cars, 900,000 freight units and 65,000 busses on the routes Puttgarden-Rø
For more information from Scanlines, please contactAnette Ustrup Svendsen, Head of Corporate Communications, Mobile: +45 26 777 000, Email: anette.ustrup.svendsen@
Roger Johansson,
***@roxtec.com
