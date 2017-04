7th Annual Breakthrough Global Artists Compilation Produced by Vh1 Top 10 Producer Announced

WOA Entertainment announces the upcoming release of the much awaited Independent No.1's Vol.7 compilation album, produced and compiled by Platinum Selling MTV EMA Nominee Oliver Sean

-- Independent No.1's, the compilation album which is produced and compiled by platinum selling artist and producer Oliver Sean and released annually by WOA Entertainment, is one of the Industry's most sought after mainstream multi genre Independent Artist compilations. The compilation introduces breakthrough Independent musicians from around the world, selected by Grammy Media Partners WOA International's A&R team, to fans of great "non manufactured"A class Music. The highly anticipated Vol.7 of the compilation, now in its 7th year, is scheduled to release on the 17th of April.This year the Independent No.1's compilation Vol.7 will feature multi genre International breakthrough artists, including award winning musicians and bands like US singer songwriter Andrea Plamandon, European power trio Justin 3, New Jersey native Joseph Pagano, New Age phenom Louis Colaiannia feat Brittany Dymond, Canadian 80's legend Silent Stranger and a whole host of breakthrough bands from all corners of the globe..The Artists selected for the Independent No.1's Vol.7 are:Andrea Plamandon & SafffraJustin 3Joseph PaganoLouis Colaiannia and Brittany DymondSilent StrangerKarim BaggiliHarmony DriveOceanroyalBob BirthiselSam JulianRhett MayThe TankeraysAndy MichaelsMark KenolyThe PocketChristina CustodeLeanne FrisbieBen Labat & The Happy DevilChickahominy VibeWest Coast Fletch BrinsonLisa PanagosJulia MC DonaldCandice RussellTo get more details on the artists and the songs that will be featured on the Independent No.1's Vol.7 please visit http://www.independentnumberones.com The compilation will be available across all major stores including iTunes, Amazon, Google Play, Spotify and other A class stores from the 17th of April onwards.Artists and Bands who would like to be part of the next Independent No.1's compilation, supported Internationally by WOA Entertainment mainstream partners, are invited to submit their music for Vol.8. Submissions are open at http://www.woarecords.com/ woa-submissions The Independent No.1's Compilation is a property of the W.O.A Entertainment Group http://www.woaentertainment.co.uk###About WOA EntertainmentFormed in 1998 by MTV EMA Nominee and Vh1 Top 10 Artist and Producer Oliver Sean (www.oliversean.com), W.O.A International and the WOA Entertainment Group (www.woarecords.com)is a global entertainment company that continues to lead the way when it comes to how music should be promoted. They are pioneering International music in India and the Middle East and are now synonymous with the region. Their enviable reputation at opening up new possibilities means that they are the go-to company for Independent artists wishing a truly global presence.