7th Annual Breakthrough Global Artists Compilation Produced by Vh1 Top 10 Producer Announced
WOA Entertainment announces the upcoming release of the much awaited Independent No.1's Vol.7 compilation album, produced and compiled by Platinum Selling MTV EMA Nominee Oliver Sean
This year the Independent No.1's compilation Vol.7 will feature multi genre International breakthrough artists, including award winning musicians and bands like US singer songwriter Andrea Plamandon, European power trio Justin 3, New Jersey native Joseph Pagano, New Age phenom Louis Colaiannia feat Brittany Dymond, Canadian 80's legend Silent Stranger and a whole host of breakthrough bands from all corners of the globe..
The Artists selected for the Independent No.1's Vol.7 are:
Andrea Plamandon & Safffra
Justin 3
Joseph Pagano
Louis Colaiannia and Brittany Dymond
Silent Stranger
Karim Baggili
Harmony Drive
Oceanroyal
Bob Birthisel
Sam Julian
Rhett May
The Tankerays
Andy Michaels
Mark Kenoly
The Pocket
Christina Custode
Leanne Frisbie
Ben Labat & The Happy Devil
Chickahominy Vibe
West Coast Fletch Brinson
Lisa Panagos
Julia MC Donald
Candice Russell
To get more details on the artists and the songs that will be featured on the Independent No.1's Vol.7 please visit http://www.independentnumberones.com
The compilation will be available across all major stores including iTunes, Amazon, Google Play, Spotify and other A class stores from the 17th of April onwards.
Artists and Bands who would like to be part of the next Independent No.1's compilation, supported Internationally by WOA Entertainment mainstream partners, are invited to submit their music for Vol.8. Submissions are open at http://www.woarecords.com/
The Independent No.1's Compilation is a property of the W.O.A Entertainment Group http://www.woaentertainment.co.uk
About WOA Entertainment
Formed in 1998 by MTV EMA Nominee and Vh1 Top 10 Artist and Producer Oliver Sean (www.oliversean.com)
