High performance embedded computer for imaging and automation

-- The new MXC-6400 series embedded computers from Adlink were developed specially for the high requirements of industrial applications. Compact, fanless and nonetheless with optimum heat dissipation, the robust Box PCs can be operated at an ambient temperature range from -20 to +70°C. With an impact resistance of up to 50 G and vibration resistance up to 5 Grms, the high-performance devices are also equipped to handle the special requirements for use in intelligent transport systems (ITS), rail vehicles, production plants and factory automation.The 6th generation Intel processors (i7/i5/i3) combined with the QM170 chipset and integrated in the new MXC-6400 series embedded computers promise high performance with the lowest possible energy consumption.Four SATA-III ports, of which two on-board and two further hot-swap capable for 2.5" size HD or SSD installation ensure the extremely high storage density of the in all other aspects highly compact controller with its 150 (W) x 200 (H) x 225 (D) mm. A type II CFast base is also integrated.The extension slots are available for the installation of application-specific PCI/PCIe cards. Two internal mPCIe ports and a USIM slot are provided for 4G/3G communication. Three gigabit Ethernet connections and six USB 3.0 interfaces are intended for data exchange with networks and external devices. Four configurable serial interfaces round off the wide-ranging offer of communication interfaces. Sixteen isolated channels are respectively optionally available for digital input and output. Three independent monitors can be controlled via two display ports and one DVI-I connection with up to 4K resolution.Equipped with SSD or CFast storage modules in accordance with industrial requirements, the MXC-6400 controllers are tested and approved for round-the-clock-operation within the extended temperature range from -20 to +70°C. Their reliability combined with high processor power as well as extreme storage density speak a clear language in favour of the flexibly configurable and extendable IPCs which are available from the German distributor acceed.For detailed information about configuration variants for the new controller and numerous further industrial Box PCs and components for industrial applications in the transport, automation, manufacturing and image processing segments, please refer to the website www.acceed.net.