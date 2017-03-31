News By Tag
High performance embedded computer for imaging and automation
The new MXC-6400 series embedded computers from Acceed promise high performance with the lowest possible energy consumption
The 6th generation Intel processors (i7/i5/i3) combined with the QM170 chipset and integrated in the new MXC-6400 series embedded computers promise high performance with the lowest possible energy consumption.
Four SATA-III ports, of which two on-board and two further hot-swap capable for 2.5" size HD or SSD installation ensure the extremely high storage density of the in all other aspects highly compact controller with its 150 (W) x 200 (H) x 225 (D) mm. A type II CFast base is also integrated.
The extension slots are available for the installation of application-
Equipped with SSD or CFast storage modules in accordance with industrial requirements, the MXC-6400 controllers are tested and approved for round-the-clock-
For detailed information about configuration variants for the new controller and numerous further industrial Box PCs and components for industrial applications in the transport, automation, manufacturing and image processing segments, please refer to the website www.acceed.net.
