Ready for a fresh start in your home search?
Consider Hudson Gilbert Inc. during the Realtor® Open House Weekend Event.
BROOKLYN, N.Y. - April 6, 2017 - PRLog -- this year compared to a year ago, unemployment near a 9-year low, and wages and incomes growing at the largest levels in about eight years; consumer confidence has been sparked in home-buying and -selling. To meet the high buying demand, thousands of homes will be open to the public as part of the Long Island Board of Realtors®' 8th Annual Long Island and Queens Realtor® Open House weekend, April 22-23, 2017.
For the last eight years, the Open House Weekend has marked the spring renewal of Long Island's home buying season. After the long winter, the popular weekend brings out the community and proves to be a perfect time for buyers to revive their dreams of homeownership and start looking for a home with a fresh outlook. For those selling their home, high buyer demand and our community turnout ensures a lot of traffic.
"Spring is typically a busy season when it comes to real estate. It is a time when more properties become available and when buyers are most active. Open houses are a key to success in the spring market, and are a boost to spring home-buying activity. To celebrate spring and kick-off the season, Realtors® throughout Brooklyn are taking part in Realtor® Open House Weekend," said Bertram Babb, Associate Broker.
The Open House Weekend is a fun, time-saving opportunity to pick your favorite neighborhoods and experience several homes a day. Realtors® will be present at the open houses to offer expert insight into the local housing market and answer questions from consumers concerning the home buying and selling process. It is a no-pressure way to see what is out there and consider what you like. There will be thousands of open houses for you to attend, throughout Nassau, Suffolk, Kings and Queens Counties. Visit www.lirealtor.com/
"Despite the digital age, open houses have remained an important resource for buyers when it comes to their home search process. Buyers can get a jump on the spring purchasing season by visiting open houses during the Long Island Board of Realtors® Open House Weekend. The Open House Weekend also gives Realtors® a chance to connect with the community about housing issues that matter most to them." said David Legaz, LIBOR President.
Your Realtor® is the best source of expert advice and assistance in navigating today's fast–moving housing market. That is why 90 percent of buyers and sellers use a real estate broker to buy or sell their home. For a list of participating LIOHW offices, weekend open houses please visit: www.lirealtor.com/
