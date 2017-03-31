Former McDonald's Communications and D&I Executive, Cristina Alfaro, Joins Elevate Relations to Co-lead Strategic Business Expansion New partnership offers strategic communications services that elevate brand trust and awareness among cross-cultural audiences Communications and D&I Expert, Cristina Alfaro LOS ANGELES - April 6, 2017 - PRLog -- Cristina Alfaro, former McDonald's Communications and Diversity & Inclusion executive is teaming up with cross-cultural communications executive Jennifer Stansfield (a.k.a. Jennifer Gonzalez) to co-lead Elevate Relations, a consulting firm offering clients customized services to serve their diverse communications needs.



"Joining Elevate Relations as a partner is a terrific opportunity to apply the learnings from my years of experience in both corporate communications and public relations agency roles," said Cristina Alfaro. "Having worked with Jen to advance McDonald's positioning in the Hispanic market, I am thrilled to join forces again under this new venture to bring strategic and innovative solutions to our clients' communications challenges."



"Our leadership as communications strategists is reinforced by our combined experience," said Jennifer Stansfield. "We bring a fresh approach to client relations, coupled with an innate ability to think cross-culturally in today's changing communications landscape. It's a win-win for our clients."



Founded in 2014, Elevate Relations serves clients across different industries in the U.S. and Mexico from offices in California and Florida. Services include strategic communications, brand reputation building, issues management, spokesperson training, media and influencer engagement, and more. Go to



# # #



Cristina Alfaro is a highly-accomplished communications executive with extensive experience in strategic public relations, community engagement, D&I strategies, corporate positioning, issues management and multicultural communications.



She joined McDonald's Corporation in 2006 to lead multicultural communications efforts, as well as new product launches, promotions and brand trust initiatives. She successfully positioned the brand as a premier supporter of Hispanic education and developed award-winning campaigns to launch several new products including Southwest Salad, Fruit & Maple Oatmeal and Southern Style Chicken.



In her most recent role as Director of Global Inclusion and Community Engagement at McDonald's, she led the company's community engagement initiatives, including identifying, building and maintaining partnerships with key diversity organizations and overseeing corporate philanthropy. She also directed the company's internal and external diversity communications.



Prior to joining McDonald's, Cristina honed her communications skills working for different public relations agencies, where she led teams that served major consumer and hospitality brands.



is a communications strategist who started as a journalist in her native Mexico City and has built a successful public relations career focused on creating integrated communications programs that reach culturally diverse audiences to elevate brand awareness across borders.



After relocating to Los Angeles in 2000, she worked for leading U.S. and global public relations agencies, creating multicultural communications programs, content and media strategies for top consumer brands including Procter & Gamble, Sony Electronics, General Motors, Suzuki, XM Satellite Radio and McDonald's.



In addition, Jennifer led social marketing initiatives for multicultural audiences on behalf of organizations like Mexico's Televisa Foundation, California Department of Public Health, the California Student Aid Commission, the California Coalition Against Sexual Assault, and the Southern California Earthquake Center.



Jennifer launched Elevate Relations in 2014 to offer culturally-relevant communications services to clients in both Mexico and the U.S.



Contact

Jennifer Stansfield/ Elevate Relations

***@elevaterelations.com



Photo:

https://www.prlog.org/ 12631468/1 Jennifer Stansfield/ Elevate Relations End -- Cristina Alfaro, former McDonald's Communications and Diversity & Inclusion executive is teaming up with cross-cultural communications executive Jennifer Stansfield (a.k.a. Jennifer Gonzalez) to co-lead Elevate Relations, a consulting firm offering clients customized services to serve their diverse communications needs."Joining Elevate Relations as a partner is a terrific opportunity to apply the learnings from my years of experience in both corporate communications and public relations agency roles," said Cristina Alfaro. "Having worked with Jen to advance McDonald's positioning in the Hispanic market, I am thrilled to join forces again under this new venture to bring strategic and innovative solutions to our clients' communications challenges.""Our leadership as communications strategists is reinforced by our combined experience,"said Jennifer Stansfield. "We bring a fresh approach to client relations, coupled with an innate ability to think cross-culturally in today's changing communications landscape. It's a win-win for our clients."Founded in 2014, Elevate Relations serves clients across different industries in the U.S. and Mexico from offices in California and Florida. Services include strategic communications, brand reputation building, issues management, spokesperson training, media and influencer engagement, and more. Go to www.elevaterelations.com for more information.# # #s a highly-accomplished communications executive with extensive experience in strategic public relations, community engagement, D&I strategies, corporate positioning, issues management and multicultural communications.She joined McDonald's Corporation in 2006 to lead multicultural communications efforts, as well as new product launches, promotions and brand trust initiatives. She successfully positioned the brand as a premier supporter of Hispanic education and developed award-winning campaigns to launch several new products including Southwest Salad, Fruit & Maple Oatmeal and Southern Style Chicken.In her most recent role as Director of Global Inclusion and Community Engagement at McDonald's, she led the company's community engagement initiatives, including identifying, building and maintaining partnerships with key diversity organizations and overseeing corporate philanthropy. She also directed the company's internal and external diversity communications.Prior to joining McDonald's, Cristina honed her communications skills working for different public relations agencies, where she led teams that served major consumer and hospitality brands. Jennifer Stansfield is a communications strategist who started as a journalist in her native Mexico City and has built a successful public relations career focused on creating integrated communications programs that reach culturally diverse audiences to elevate brand awareness across borders.After relocating to Los Angeles in 2000, she worked for leading U.S. and global public relations agencies, creating multicultural communications programs, content and media strategies for top consumer brands including Procter & Gamble, Sony Electronics, General Motors, Suzuki, XM Satellite Radio and McDonald's.In addition, Jennifer led social marketing initiatives for multicultural audiences on behalf of organizations like Mexico's Televisa Foundation, California Department of Public Health, the California Student Aid Commission, the California Coalition Against Sexual Assault, and the Southern California Earthquake Center.Jennifer launched Elevate Relations in 2014 to offer culturally-relevant communications services to clients in both Mexico and the U.S. Source : Elevate Relations Email : ***@elevaterelations.com Tags : Public Relations , Elevate Relations , Cristina Alfaro Industry : Marketing Location : Los Angeles - California - United States Subject : Partnerships Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse Account Email AddressAccount Phone Number

