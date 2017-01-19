Chameleons, Pearl Harbor as seen from below the waves

Country(s)
An individual's heroic victory over political indoctrination in the face of overwhelming odds.
What they are saying aboutCHAMELEONS:
"Mr. Nannini's blend of real life events, a compelling modern day mystery, and vibrant characters has resulted in a first-class novel which could easily become a lasting gem in its genre."
OnLineBookClub.org Review
The link to the above-quoted, comprehensive 4 of 4 star review is below.
"Based on a true story, CHAMELEONS is a superb recounting of what happened to a surviving crew member of a Japanese midget sub after it attacked Pearl Harbor, complete with details about their preparation, as well as present day American investigators probing his secret identity years later." Lisa Edelman, Indie Reader.com
"Overall, I thought it was a great story. I liked your transitions and use of flashbacks, as well as your approach for the presentation of Chameleons."
"Chapter Fourteen (the Plank Bar) is the best chapter of any book I've ever read." David S. Mathias, Rebel Woodworking.
"A well-written novel requires an author to master many skills. For me, the most important is to keep the reader so engrossed that he or she finds it hard to take a break. Based on this…, Chameleons is such a story." Don Westenhaver, Southern California Writers Association.
Amazon reviews:
Five out of five stars. A great read that will not disappoint!
By Lisa Moze on March 7, 2017
"I thoroughly enjoyed this novel even though I'm generally not into WWII books. This novel has interesting characters and a fascinating plot line that kept me turning the pages. I highly recommend this really good read!"
Five out of Five Stars. Enjoyed the story and the way it took us way back...
By Amazon customer, Nannette Fitz
A fast read with surprises! Enjoyed the story and the way it took us back and forth between the different characters. I recommend it for those who love to read and try different genres.
Five out of five stars. Great book!
By psyche, on March 7, 2017
From the beginning scene in 1941, inside a hot, cramped midget sub, I was hooked. When the first chapter ended and I began chapter two I found myself standing on a beach in present day Hawaii. Wow! The contrast pulled me in further.
I highly recommend this book!
Five out of five stars. Get this Book!
By an Amazon customer on March 7, 2017
I LOVED this book! I don't normally read history novels but I have read other short stories by this author and really liked his writing so I bought it. What a fantastic way to learn about both US and Japanese history while being engaged in a suspenseful novel. The author beautifully develops the characters and shows the humanity of both sides. Now my 13 year old son is totally hooked...highly recommend!
Five out of five stars. Fast Read!
By an Amazon customer on January 19, 2017
Unpredictable with a great deal of action, twists, turns and surprises.
