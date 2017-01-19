Chameleons, Pearl Harbor as seen from below the waves

An individual's heroic victory over political indoctrination in the face of overwhelming odds.

-- This new novel begins with the surprise attack on Pearl Harbor and carries into present-day Oahu, keeping the reader turning the pages as three distinct storylines converge."Mr. Nannini's blend of real life events, a compelling modern day mystery, and vibrant characters has resulted in a first-class novel which could easily become a lasting gem in its genre."OnLineBookClub.org ReviewThe link to the above-quoted, comprehensive 4 of 4 star review is below."Based on a true story, CHAMELEONS is a superb recounting of what happened to a surviving crew member of a Japanese midget sub after it attacked Pearl Harbor, complete with details about their preparation, as well as present day American investigators probing his secret identity years later.""Overall, I thought it was a great story. I liked your transitions and use of flashbacks, as well as your approach for the presentation of Chameleons.""Chapter Fourteen (the Plank Bar) is the best chapter of any book I've ever read.""A well-written novel requires an author to master many skills. For me, the most important is to keep the reader so engrossed that he or she finds it hard to take a break. Based on this…, Chameleons is such a storyFive out of five stars. A great read that will not disappoint!By Lisa Moze on March 7, 2017"I thoroughly enjoyed this novel even though I'm generally not into WWII books. This novel has interesting characters and a fascinating plot line that kept me turning the pages. I highly recommend this really good read!"Five out of Five Stars. Enjoyed the story and the way it took us way back...By Amazon customer, Nannette FitzA fast read with surprises! Enjoyed the story and the way it took us back and forth between the different characters. I recommend it for those who love to read and try different genres.Five out of five stars. Great book!By psyche, on March 7, 2017From the beginning scene in 1941, inside a hot, cramped midget sub, I was hooked. When the first chapter ended and I began chapter two I found myself standing on a beach in present day Hawaii. Wow! The contrast pulled me in further.I highly recommend this book!Five out of five stars. Get this Book!By an Amazon customer on March 7, 2017I LOVED this book! I don't normally read history novels but I have read other short stories by this author and really liked his writing so I bought it. What a fantastic way to learn about both US and Japanese history while being engaged in a suspenseful novel. The author beautifully develops the characters and shows the humanity of both sides. Now my 13 year old son is totally hooked...highly recommend!Five out of five stars. Fast Read!By an Amazon customer on January 19, 2017Unpredictable with a great deal of action, twists, turns and surprises.You can order a personalized copy at: