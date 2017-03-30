 
RHSB's Buchanan earns prestigious CPRM Designation

 
 
Keleigh Buchanan
Keleigh Buchanan
DALLAS - April 5, 2017 - PRLog -- Keleigh Buchanan was recognized as one of only 32 agents in the world to earn the "Certified Personal Risk Manager" Designation at the National Alliance Conferment Ceremony in February. This small distinguished group of professionals attained a new level of professionalism through education and rigorous testing. Buchanan now represents the top echelon of the insurance and risk management field enabling her to better serve the high net worth and affluent market.

Keleigh has 16 years of experience in the insurance industry. She specializes in offering products and services to high net-worth clients with unique assets including aircraft, yachts, wine collections, vintage cars, fine art, and jewelry. She is a graduate of Texas A&M University with a degree in Business Administration.

About RHSB:
RHSB is an independent insurance broker providing insurance solutions to companies, families, and individuals. A member of Assurex Global the world's largest privately held risk management and commercial insurance brokerage group. RHSB has offices in Dallas and Fort Worth, Texas.

Visit us at https://www.rhsb.com

RHSB
Keleigh Buchanan
***@rhsb.com
Source:Roach Howard Smith & Barton
Email:***@rhsb.com
Posted By:***@rhsb.com Email Verified
Insurance, Home Insurance, Auto Insurance
Industry:Insurance
Dallas - Texas - United States
Subject:Awards
