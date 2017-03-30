News By Tag
RHSB's Buchanan earns prestigious CPRM Designation
Keleigh has 16 years of experience in the insurance industry. She specializes in offering products and services to high net-worth clients with unique assets including aircraft, yachts, wine collections, vintage cars, fine art, and jewelry. She is a graduate of Texas A&M University with a degree in Business Administration.
About RHSB:
RHSB is an independent insurance broker providing insurance solutions to companies, families, and individuals. A member of Assurex Global the world's largest privately held risk management and commercial insurance brokerage group. RHSB has offices in Dallas and Fort Worth, Texas.
Visit us at https://www.rhsb.com
