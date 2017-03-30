News By Tag
Cinder Taps New Executive Chef, Debuts Happy Hour And New Food Menu
The Rittenhouse neighborhood cider/sour bar and artisan pizza kitchen welcomes Oliver Muguia as the new Executive Chef
NEW CHEF AND MENU
New Executive Chef Oliver Munguia started with Craft Concepts Group in 2016 by serving on the culinary team behind Uptown Beer Garden. He then was tapped to consult on a new menu direction for Finn McCool's Ale House before he was asked to help open Cinder. Munguia took over as Executive Chef in March of 2017.
"After seeing the passion Oliver had for food at Uptown Beer Garden and Finn McCool's, I knew he was a natural fit to run the kitchen at Cinder," said Sourias. "We have a strong concept, design and team in place, plus an extensive top-notch beer program. As we move out of our opening phase, it seemed just the right time to fine tune our food offerings. We look forward to having Oliver's expertise, creativity and leadership in the kitchen."
Munguia has called Philadelphia's kitchens home for over 14 years. He has extensive experience in Philadelphia's culinary scene from work at Reef, Green Eggs Cafe and Melograno (with Chef Gianlucas Demontis). Munguia believes cooking is all about taking risks and he is a big fan of molecular gastronomy. "A chef's dish is only a success if you can't wait to try what they have coming out next," said Munguia.
Since taking the helm at Cinder, Munguia has already started work on refining the opening dinner menu, developing new lunch and happy hour menus, and testing Cinder's first daily and weekly specials. Later in spring, and just in time for outdoor dining season, Munguia will also unveil Cinder's first brunch menu.
"We will continue to focus on pizza, cheese/charcuterie, and mussels, but Oliver taking stewardship of our kitchen team gives us a tremendous opportunity to diversify and expand our small plates options," said Craft Concepts Group Director of Operations Alex Bokulich. "Also we are also partnering with Fair Food, so we will have an increased presence of local/sustainable cheeses and vegetables throughout our menu."
Look for Munguia's fresh perspective on the new Cinder menu. "I'm excited to have the opportunity to do what I love most and cook good food with good people," said Munguia. "I intend to bring a new and exciting twist to your traditional bar food. I love to try different things that will pair with Alex's extensive selections at the bar, but dishes that will also surprise you."
Under Munguia's leadership, Cinder's new menu features 16 new dishes and recipes:
Flora --
• Mushroom Empanaditas - Shiitake, Portabella, Fontina, Truffle Aioli
• Shrimp Caesar - Baby Romaine, Garlic Croutons, Parm Crisps
• Cherry & Chevre Salad - Frisée, Bibb, Pickled Tomato, Bacon Spiced Pecan
• Broccoli Tempura - Pale Ale Tempura, Spicy Mayo, Furikake (new recipe)
• Poppers - Pickled Jalapeño, Farmer's Cheese, Tomato (new recipe)
• Carrot Salad - Bibb, Mizuna, Radish, Curry Dressing (new recipe)
Fauna --
• Smoked Scallops - Glazed Pork Belly, Polenta
• Siracha Wings - Sambal, Sriracha, Ranch
• Duck Spring Rolls - Cherry Chutney, Spiced Horseradish, Fig Jam
• Mojo Shrimp & Octopus - Citrus, Tomato, Baby Romaine, Farmhouse Cider
• Steak Frites - Sous Vide Hangar, Cabernet Demi, Fries
• Cinder Fries - Guanciale, Bacon, Chorizo, Pepper Jack, Scallion (new recipe)
Mussels --
• Pale Ale - Chorizo, Scallion, Shallot, Aleppo
Wood-fired Pizza --
• Arrabbiata - Broccoli Rabe, Sweet Habanero Heirloom Tomato
• Prosciutto - Arugula Pesto, D'anjou Pear Mizuna, Mozzarella
• Al Pastor - Marinated Pork, Achiote Sauce, Pineapple Sweet Habanero, Pepperjack (new recipe)
HAPPY HOUR
With the new menu comes the debut of Cinder's first-ever happy hour program. Happy Hour will run Monday through Friday, from 4:00pm to 6:00pm and include discounted food and drink, plus a food features.
From the bar, enjoy 32 drafts of ciders, sours and wild ales for $3.00 off, plus 16 varieties of wine by the glass for $3.00 off. From the kitchen enjoy a selection of Munguia's new appetizers for only $5.00 each, plus any mussels preparation for only $8.00.
Selections for $5.00 will include:
• Siracha Wings - Sambal, Sriracha, Ranch
• Duck Spring Rolls - Cherry Chutney, Spiced Horseradish, Fig Jam
• Mushroom Empanaditas - Shiitake, Portabella, Fontina, Truffle Aioli
• Broccoli Tempura - Pale Ale Tempura, Spicy Mayo, Furikake
• Poppers - Pickled Jalapeño, Farmer's Cheese, Tomato
• Cinder Fries - Guanciale, Bacon, Chorizo, Pepper Jack, Scallion
• Selections for $8.00 will include:
• Cider Mussels - Bacon, Apple, Creme Fraiche, Fine Herbes
• Saision Mussels - Chickpea, Dried Apricot, Saffron, Oregano
• Pale Ale Mussels - Chorizo, Scallion, Shallot, Aleppo
• Flemish Ale Mussels - Sausage, Fennel, Chile, Parsley
In addition to the above specials, look for the debut of daily wood-fired pizza specials that capitalize on seasonal and local ingredients. Rotating daily pizza specials will debut by early April.
