English Speaking Taxi Service In The Dominican Republic
California Native Launches First English-Speaking Transportation Service in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic
Before becoming a resident, Ken Smith spent many months visiting the Dominican Republic. At that time Ken had no Spanish speaking skills. By chance on one of his trips he was fortunate to have the only English-speaking taxi driver who works at the airport as his driver. Smith and the driver, Michael, quickly became friends, and what started out as Smith trying to help Michael get a little extra business, soon became a full-fledged business venture.
Now, with several drivers who speak perfect English, several drivers who are in school to learn English, a few drivers who are Spanish-only speaking, and, at the helm, a native English-speaking person from the United States, Santo Domingo Taxi is confident it can help all tourists flying into the Santo Domingo Airport - the Las Americas Airport.
The goal of the company is to greet clients as soon as they walk out of Customs at the airport as this is when the shock of being in the 3rd world country and unable to speak the local language sets in. Santo Domingo Taxi helps clients with their transition so they can make the most of their vacation. The company makes sure clients have a safe and comfortable ride to their destinations and makes sure clients develop a good understanding of the 'lay of the land' as well.
Smith, the owner of Santo Domingo Taxi states, states "I want the company to be more than just a transportation company. I want to help tourists in any way possible so they can enjoy their time in this country. This includes not only giving first-rate taxi service, but also helping clients learn about the culture, what to see and do, where to exchange money, and where to eat."
Santo Domingo Taxi is a new company, but so far it has already managed to become the 2nd best-rated transportation company in Santo Domingo on TripAdvisor, and has started a small but informative blog -http://www.santodomingotaxi.com/
Santo Domingo Taxi
Ken Smith
1-305-204-6504
***@santodomingotaxi.com
