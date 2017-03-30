 
News By Tag
* Taxi
* Santo Domingo
* Las Americas Airport
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Travel
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Santo Domingo
  Santo Domingo
  Dominican Republic
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
54321
March 2017
3130


English Speaking Taxi Service In The Dominican Republic

California Native Launches First English-Speaking Transportation Service in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Taxi
Santo Domingo
Las Americas Airport

Industry:
Travel

Location:
Santo Domingo - Santo Domingo - Dominican Republic

Subject:
Services

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic - April 5, 2017 - PRLog -- With the ever-increasing number of tourists coming from both the United States and Canada who don't speak Spanish, it is a no-brainer that Ken Smith, a native of San Diego, CA, and now a full-time resident of the Dominican Republic, started the first English-speaking transportation company for tourists - Santo Domingo Taxi.

Before becoming a resident, Ken Smith spent many months visiting the Dominican Republic. At that time Ken had no Spanish speaking skills. By chance on one of his trips he was fortunate to have the only English-speaking taxi driver who works at the airport as his driver. Smith and the driver, Michael, quickly became friends, and what started out as Smith trying to help Michael get a little extra business, soon became a full-fledged business venture.

Now, with several drivers who speak perfect English, several drivers who are in school to learn English, a few drivers who are Spanish-only speaking, and, at the helm, a native English-speaking person from the United States, Santo Domingo Taxi is confident it can help all tourists flying into the Santo Domingo Airport - the Las Americas Airport.

The goal of the company is to greet clients as soon as they walk out of Customs at the airport as this is when the shock of being in the 3rd world country and unable to speak the local language sets in. Santo Domingo Taxi helps clients with their transition so they can make the most of their vacation. The company makes sure clients have a safe and comfortable ride to their destinations and makes sure clients develop a good understanding of the 'lay of the land' as well.

Smith, the owner of Santo Domingo Taxi states, states "I want the company to be more than just a transportation company. I want to help tourists in any way possible so they can enjoy their time in this country. This includes not only giving first-rate taxi service, but also helping clients learn about the culture, what to see and do, where to exchange money, and where to eat."

Santo Domingo Taxi is a new company, but so far it has already managed to become the 2nd best-rated transportation company in Santo Domingo on TripAdvisor, and has started a small but informative blog -http://www.santodomingotaxi.com/blogs, on subjects that help tourists visiting the Dominican Republic.

Contact
Santo Domingo Taxi
Ken Smith
1-305-204-6504
***@santodomingotaxi.com
End
Source:
Email:***@santodomingotaxi.com Email Verified
Tags:Taxi, Santo Domingo, Las Americas Airport
Industry:Travel
Location:Santo Domingo - Santo Domingo - Dominican Republic
Subject:Services
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 05, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share