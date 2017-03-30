News By Tag
Aurora students run AmeriTowne
A program of Young Americans Center for Financial Education, Young AmeriTowne has been preparing youth for a successful financial future since 1990. Students complete a six-week curriculum at school, and their studies culminate in a four-hour Towne experience where they open a bank account, deposit a paycheck and work for wages in a shop. The curriculum is aligned to state financial literacy standards.
New this year, Young Americans Center, a leader in youth financial education in Colorado, is partnering with CoBank and Aurora Public Schools to bring AmeriTowne to hundreds more Aurora 5th graders. This collaboration serves students like Djene. "I've learned that you should deposit some of your paycheck into your bank account. Don't spend all your money or you won't be able to buy anything!" advises this 11-year-old Manager/Accountant of the AmeriTowne TV Station.
"We are thrilled to send AmeriTowne On the Road to Aurora," says Rich Martinez, President and CEO of Young Americans. "Our goal is to expand the reach of this program so that every 5th grader in the Denver Metro Area has the opportunity to participate. Thanks to our public/private partnership with Aurora Public Schools and CoBank, this dream is becoming a reality."
About Young Americans Center
Young Americans Center for Financial Education is a nonprofit organization committed to developing the financial literacy of young people up to age 22, through real life experiences and hands-on programs. The Center fulfills its mission by offering programs that complement and reinforce each other to build life skills, work skills and financial self-sufficiency. These include Young AmeriTowne, International Towne, YouthBiz, Money Matters classes, summer camps and more. In addition, Young Americans Center houses the only real bank in the world for young people—Young Americans Bank—which shares the same educational mission of teaching children to be financially responsible. Since 1987, more than 600,000 youth have participated in the programs or bank. For more information on the Young Americans Center for Financial Education, visit https://yacenter.org.
