AFS DSD 1.0 for iOS Allows Users to Master the Art of Delivery
AFS DSD 1.0 for iOS facilitates exceptional results across route creation, selling and loading; delivery, and reconciliation of all route activities. The app can boost operational efficiencies and maximize customer service while reducing costs and increasing revenue. More specifically, it provides the following capabilities:
· Pre- and post-delivery truck inspections
· Truck load confirmation
· Product/pallet delivery scan
· Item location (pallet position/temp zone) on the truck
· Delivery/scan quantity reconciliation
· GPS-enhanced directions and real-time route optimization based on traffic conditions
· Automatic e-mail notifications to customers if drivers run late
· Voice notes capability
As with its sister product for Android, AFS DSD 1.0 for iOS requires little training, and it enables drivers to save more than two hours a day on their routes, thereby making time for more customer visits each day. And GPS tracking of the driver's location allows the system to automatically notify customers if traffic jams or accidents cause the driver to run late.
The app also improves driver safety – requiring Breathalyzer tests to be passed before the application activates and the delivery truck can start; disabling the app when the vehicle is in motion; alerting drivers if they exceed the speed limit; recording drivers' work hours and notifying managers automatically if a driver surpasses the daily limit of driving hours.
"Companies that continue to deliver on paper are missing out on the advantages that come with having an automated real-time communication, tracking, and delivery process. With today's strict standards for track and trace, extending the automated processes beyond the warehouse through to delivery is the next logical step," said Joe Bellini, CEO, AFS Technologies. "AFS DSD 1.0 for iOS delivers the automation that food and beverage businesses need to increase productivity, efficiency and asset utilization."
AFS DSD 1.0 for iOS is just one component of the AFS Delivery Executions Solutions suite, which includes DSD Office, DSD Mobile, Electronic Proof of Delivery (ePoD), Distributor Management System (DMS), Home Delivery, Web Ordering, and Client Portal.
For more information, visit http://www.afsi.com/
About AFS Technologies
AFS Technologies (AFS) is the leading provider of software solutions purpose-built for consumer goods companies. We are committed to generating improved outcomes at the point of purchase coupled with generating efficiencies in trade spend, retail execution and supply chain. With experience developed over its 30-year history, AFS serves more than 1,000 customers of all sizes in more than 50 countries around the world. AFS products are innovative, configurable solutions that are proven to optimize your potential with automated processes, improved productivity and rapid time to value.
