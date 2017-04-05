News By Tag
SmartBones® Exhibiting at BlogPaws May 18 – 20 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina Booth #42
SmartBones® Exhibiting at BlogPaws on May 18 – 20, 2017 at the Sheraton Myrtle Beach Convention Center Hotel in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, Booth #42
The BlogPaws annual conferences bring together hundreds of pet bloggers, pet enthusiasts, shelters, rescues, and the brands who serve them, for social media education, networking, and promoting worldwide change for pets in need. Their mission is to promote the human animal bond and share positive ways to use social media to further the health and welfare of animals everywhere. Learn more about BlogPaws at: http://blogpaws.com.
"BlogPaws is a jammed-packed fun and informative weekend that brings pet people together in a big way. We can not wait to showcase our line of healthy and safe no rawhide dog chews with all who attend!" expresses SmartBones® Vice President of Marketing, Maggie Marchese.
The SmartBones® team developed the "Healthy Alternative to Rawhide"…NO-
Unfortunately, over the years, research has indicated that rawhide chews can prove detrimental to the health and safety of your dog. Many pet owners are resistant to feeding their dog rawhide chews because of concerns about the digestibility as well as potential choking hazards. There are also the concerns about chemicals used to process rawhide and the general lack of regulation in the leather industry. Learn more about SmartBones®: http://smartbones.com/
SmartBones® are made using extruded, wholesome, grains and other vegetables such as sweet potatoes, carrots and peas, in place of rawhide, and combining it with irresistible chicken breast. A recent independent digestibility study found SmartBones® to be highly digestible, actually exceeding the digestibility of even premium dog foods. When compared to leading rawhide chews for palatability, Smartbones® was preferred 9 out of 10 times.
About SmartBones: NO-RAWHIDE SmartBones® chews are The Healthy Alternative to Rawhide! They are 100% rawhide free, making them highly digestible, are made with REAL chicken and wholesome vegetables, including sweet potatoes, carrots and peas, for a taste dogs can't resist! SmartBones are vitamin and mineral enriched and are so unique, they are patented! Learn more at: http://smartbones.com/
Page Updated Last on: Apr 05, 2017