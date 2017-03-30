Puloon USA ATM Announces Certification of Sirius I and Sirius II ATMs with Switch Commerce

Puloon USA is now certified with leading ATM transaction processor Switch Commerce. ATM operators that use Switch are now able to utilize Puloon's attractive, durable and compact machines to provide reliable ATM transactions for a variety of placements – including high volume locations.

Puloon USA's Popular Sirius I & II ATMs DALLAS - April 5, 2017 - PRLog --



"Puloon has consistently provided low-cost and quality hardware solutions, both in the U.S. and abroad," said Kevin Watts, COO for Switch Commerce. "After undergoing a strenuous review and testing process, Switch Commerce is excited to be able to certify the EMV enabled Sirius I and Sirius II terminals on our ATM network."



Switch's connection to PIN debit networks such as AFFN, Cirrus, CU24, EBT, Exchange, Plus, Pulse, NYCE, Star and SHAZAM will provide operators of Puloon Sirius I and Sirius II machines a wide variety of surcharge and surcharge-free transactions.



"Puloon is excited to receive full certification for the Sirius I and Sirius II machines from Switch Commerce," said Manny Lopez, president of



Puloon's



For more information on becoming a Puloon USA ATM distributor or reseller, contact the sales team (http://puloonatms.com/ contact-us/).



ABOUT PULOON USA — Puloon is a global ATM manufacturer with low cost ATM solutions that can streamline and optimize your business, giving you the best return on investment. Known for manufacturing high quality, reliable cash dispensers, Puloon ATMs are a leading supplier of ATMs to the Korean market. Visit us online at puloonusa.com (http://puloonatms.com/) , email the team at sales@puloonusa.com or call 1.800.819.6044 to learn more.



Media Contact

Manny A. Lopez

Puloon USA ATM

(541) 868-6371

***@puloonusa.com



Photo:

https://www.prlog.org/ 12631340/1 Manny A. LopezPuloon USA ATM(541) 868-6371 End -- Puloon USA ATM has officially announced their certification with Switch Commerce , a leader in ATM transaction processing currently processing over 35,000 terminals nationwide. ATM operators choosing to process with Switch are now able to utilize Puloon's attractive, durable and compact machines to provide reliable ATM transactions for a variety of placements – including high volume locations."Puloon has consistently provided low-cost and quality hardware solutions, both in the U.S. and abroad," said Kevin Watts, COO for Switch Commerce. "After undergoing a strenuous review and testing process, Switch Commerce is excited to be able to certify the EMV enabled Sirius I and Sirius II terminals on our ATM network."Switch's connection to PIN debit networks such as AFFN, Cirrus, CU24, EBT, Exchange, Plus, Pulse, NYCE, Star and SHAZAM will provide operators of Puloon Sirius I and Sirius II machines a wide variety of surcharge and surcharge-free transactions."Puloon is excited to receive full certification for the Sirius I and Sirius II machines from Switch Commerce," said Manny Lopez, president of Puloon USA . "Switch operates a very reliable processing network which will provide Puloon ATM owners with a variety of transaction options for their ATMs."Puloon's Sirius I model boasts a compact casing perfect for tight spaces that need a lot of cash. The Sirius II model sports high level functionality with options for a barcode reader as well as high resolution and touch screens. Certification with Switch Commerce provides owners of Puloon models with access to operate through a widely-used ATM transaction processor and the opportunity to place and operate these durable and attractive machines throughout the U.S.For more information on becoming a Puloon USA ATM distributor or reseller, contact the sales team (http://puloonatms.com/contact-us/).— Puloon is a global ATM manufacturer with low cost ATM solutions that can streamline and optimize your business, giving you the best return on investment. Known for manufacturing high quality, reliable cash dispensers, Puloon ATMsVisit us online at puloonusa.com (http://puloonatms.com/), email the team at sales@puloonusa.com or call 1.800.819.6044 to learn more.