Justin Cody Fox Releases Spectra Music Group Debut Single "Popcorn Sutton" Friday May 12th, 2017

Justin Cody Fox is releasing his Spectra Music Group debut single "Popcorn Sutton" on Friday May 12th, 2017. Now available for pre-order worldwide, reserve your copy today!

Justin Cody Fox is a singer, songwriter and guitarist from Wilmington, NC. Justin gained regional notariety for his guitar skills at the age of 15 and has been performing professionally since then. Over the years Justin has written and recored multiple albums and toured up and down the east coast and Virgin Islands, sharing the stage with many great national acts including: Damon Johnson(Brother Cane, Alice Cooper, Whiskey Falls, Thin Lizzy) Vince Neil(Motley Crue) Mother's Finest, David Lee Roth(Van Halen), Blackfoot, Cowboy Mouth, Joe Bonamassa, Frank Bangs(Buddy Guy) American Minor, The Steepwater Band, The Trews, Will Hoge, Hubert Sumlin, Sonny Landruth, Chris Duarte, Zoso, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Three Doors Down, Rusted Root, Candlebox, Marshall Tucker Band, Shooter Jennings, Blackberry Smoke, Buddy Guy, Gregg Allman and many others.Justin Cody Fox's new single "Popcorn Sutton" is now available for pre-order on digital download sites worldwide.