Business Systems wins Compliance Project of the Year award

-- Business Systems (UK) Ltd, leading compliance and performance optimisation solutions provider, announced that it has won the 'Compliance Project of the Year' award at the FStech Awards 2017.Now into their 17th year, the FStech Awards recognise excellence and innovation in the field of information technology within the UK and EMEA financial services sector. The Compliance Project of the Year award has been presented to Business Systems for successfully demonstrating how the strategic use of its Vocal Wordwatch solution has facilitated compliance with financial regulations like MiFID, MAR and Dodd Frank.The winning entry described the successful deployment of Vocal Wordwatch by a leading multinational financial institution, to address major technology and compliance issues related to its international estate of legacy call recording systems and storage media. Vocal Wordwatch is a cutting edge virtualised portal that enables organisations who store recordings for compliance purposes, to search, replay and export legacy audio files from different voice recording systems."We are honoured to receive this award from the FStech Awards, which recognises our capability in the compliance space along with our commitment for continuous innovation and partnership with our clients. At a time of increasing regulatory focus around compliance frameworks, Business Systems compliance solutions help financial institutions overcome challenges around the recording of telephone and electronic communications and reduce their regulatory and reputational risks," said Stephen Thurston, Founding Director, Business Systems.Richard Mill, Managing Director at Business Systems, said: "We are delighted that Vocal Wordwatch has been awarded 'Compliance Project of the Year'. Winning this award is a fantastic achievement and is testament to the continued dedication, passion and drive of our team, working with our customers' staff, to deliver high quality compliance solutions on effectively monitoring and evidencing regulated communications."