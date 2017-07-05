Top web and mobile app development company, CDN Solutions Group featured in "Top Enterprise App Development Companies 2017" by Top App Creators in July 2017 issue.

-- CDN Solutions Group, an IT outsourcing company located in India is glad to share the news of its inclusion among "Top enterprise app development companies 2017", by Top App Creators. Top App Creators is a research firm with wide range of listing service that brings you the foremost app development companies across the globe. The firm is a great platform to find top notch app development companies across the globe in various categories such as Android, iphone, ipad, wearables, enterprise, windows and HTML5. Top App Creators also gives app development companies a direct exposure to prospective clients. App development companies listed at TAC undergo evaluation process that include companies success record, client reviews and testimonials, projects done, etc. And after passing all the factors CDN Solutions Group has bagged the designated title.Surajit Mitra (CEO of CDN Solutions Group) said "Behind success is entrepreneurial spirit and commitment to innovation in information technology services. At CDN, we always listen our customers, spend countless hours in R&D to provide finest solution to the clients and that makes us different from others. Our development team have helped many Enterprises with their app development idea. And this is because of my team's persistent efforts that we have grabbed this achievement"Apart from this, earlier also CDN Solutions Group had received awards in categories such as Top Mobile App Development Companies, Top Web Development Companies, Top Software Development Companies, Top Consumer App Developers by leading research firms like Clutch.co (formerly known as SourcingLine), Best Web Design Agencies, Top Design Firms, etc. The company was also highlighted as a Leading Player in Android Solutions Provider in one of the survey conducted by the magazine "Open Source FOR YOU", formerly named as "Linux for you".Established in 2000, CDN Solutions Group is a global provider of IT outsourcing and consulting services with a client base of 2000+ and serving across 32+ countries. CDN helps business industries overcome business challenges by integrating latest technologies and industry best development solutions. The team CDN always bring new ideas, inspiration and passion to help clients succeed in a changing business environment. CDN Solutions Group have a unique understanding of the emerging world of business and technology. A unique approach to develop a solution, deep domain knowledge and 17 years of vast experience in business technology solutions differentiate CDN's service ability.Ankita Purohit+91 – 731 – 4035927contact@cdnsol.com