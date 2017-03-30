 
Saginaw Snacks, LLC Releases two new varieties to it product offering

 
 
Honey Apple Beef Jerky
Honey Apple Beef Jerky
 
SEYMOUR, Conn. - April 4, 2017 - PRLog -- Saginaw Snacks, LLC announced Friday that is has officially added two new flavors to its product offering. The new varieties are Rockin' Honey Apple and Rockin' Sriracha flavored beef jerky.

Rockin' Sriracha Beef Jerky is a spicy variety for the consumer group that prefers a more traditional style snack. The heat is subtle and a moderate but it is not overwhelming and delivers a chili pepper taste. This makes it appealing to a large group of people that enjoy Sriracha flavoring, but not the extreme heat. Sriracha is a type of chili sauce originating from Thailand and include ingredients such as vinegar, sugar, salt and garlic.

Rockin' Honey apple is a new flavor on the market that is unique to BeefJerky.Rocks! After months of perfecting the flavor and texture the company says that it is ready for public consumption. It pairs up the beef flavor with smoke, honey and all natural apple flavoring. The honey apple beef jerky is sweet and tender and delivers no heat at all.

"We're excited about the new flavors that we've added to our product list" say Jim Sokol, CEO and owner of Saginaw Snacks, LLC. "With so much competition in the beef jerky market, we believe that our unique flavor offerings such as Rockin' Honey Apple and Sriracha set us apart for all the rest."

The new beef jerky products are available on their website BeefJerky.Rocks, and are also available in various stores around New England.

About Saginaw Snacks LLC

Saginaw Snacks, LLC is headquartered in Seymour, CT and offers high quality gourmet snacks online and in retail stores including beef jerky, meat sticks, dried flavored burnt ends and other various snacks. Saginaw Snacks and BeefJerky.Rocks is a trademark of Saginaw Snacks, LLC in the United States.

https://beefjerky.rocks

Media Contact
Jim Sokol
President/Owner
888-60-JERKY
***@beefjerky.rocks
