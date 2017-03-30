News By Tag
Saginaw Snacks, LLC Releases two new varieties to it product offering
Rockin' Sriracha Beef Jerky is a spicy variety for the consumer group that prefers a more traditional style snack. The heat is subtle and a moderate but it is not overwhelming and delivers a chili pepper taste. This makes it appealing to a large group of people that enjoy Sriracha flavoring, but not the extreme heat. Sriracha is a type of chili sauce originating from Thailand and include ingredients such as vinegar, sugar, salt and garlic.
Rockin' Honey apple is a new flavor on the market that is unique to BeefJerky.Rocks!
"We're excited about the new flavors that we've added to our product list" say Jim Sokol, CEO and owner of Saginaw Snacks, LLC. "With so much competition in the beef jerky market, we believe that our unique flavor offerings such as Rockin' Honey Apple and Sriracha set us apart for all the rest."
The new beef jerky products are available on their website BeefJerky.Rocks, and are also available in various stores around New England.
About Saginaw Snacks LLC
Saginaw Snacks, LLC is headquartered in Seymour, CT and offers high quality gourmet snacks online and in retail stores including beef jerky, meat sticks, dried flavored burnt ends and other various snacks. Saginaw Snacks and BeefJerky.Rocks is a trademark of Saginaw Snacks, LLC in the United States.
https://beefjerky.rocks
Media Contact
Jim Sokol
President/Owner
888-60-JERKY
***@beefjerky.rocks
