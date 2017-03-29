

Introducing America: a new line of greeting cards from Avanti Press Snapshots and stories that capture America's heart, humor and history DETROIT - April 4, 2017 - PRLog -- Avanti Press, Inc. introduces an exclusive preview of its America greeting card collection, featuring timeless vintage photography and rich historical text.



The America collection celebrates iconic American life, from favorite pastimes to remarkable landscapes to people and events that made history. Sourced from venerable photo archives, the 72 cards remain authentic to their original prints, and date as far back as 1893.



"We love photography and story-telling," describes Avanti's President, Rick Ruffner. "Our humor card line succeeds in part because of the narrative imagery on page one and the punch line inside that completes the story. When we began to unearth the photos for this collection we were blown away by the story they told. The resulting cards are completely different than Avanti, but there is a common thread that is organic to our unique history of story-telling."



Rigorously researched historical copy appears on the back of each card, detailing the date and location of the image and the remarkable story of each scene. From the history of Mount Rushmore, modern jazz, and the U.S. Naval Observatory in Washington, D.C., to the lives of trailblazing women and the popularity of baseball, surfing, traveling, and more, the collection offers a robust and varied vision of the American experience.



Personal sentiment appears inside the cards, with greetings for Birthday, Anniversary, Thinking of You, Hope, and Gratitude, among others. "The copy tone is smart, sincere, and lighthearted," says Ruffner. "A few of our cards even play with humor, which Avanti has excelled at for almost 40 years. We think there's nothing quite like this on the market right now."



Retailers can sign up to receive an exclusive preview assortment of America on a free 24-pocket display, for display from Memorial Day through the Fourth of July to Labor Day. Deadline to order is May 5, 2017. Ship date is May 18. Visit



