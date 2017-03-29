Country(s)
Industry News
Atlas Group LC Hires New Programmer To Update Support Software
LAS VEGAS & HENDERSON, Nev. - April 4, 2017 - PRLog -- In most firms more activity goes on behind the scenes than the public or client will ever know. In today's market place it is critical to have the necessary computer software in order to provide above average customer support. Most canned or off the shelf software in the property management industry is created by people that do not actively work in the industry, day to day, on the front lines with owners and tenants. At the Atlas Group LC we have taken the extra step in order to make the time we spend with our clients more efficient. That efficiency requires custom programming.
Recently we decided to update and improve all of our behind the scenes software and approaches to handling daily challenges in the property management industry. It is anticipated that the entire upgrade process of all 20+ programs will take approximately 2 years. The end result will be improved customer service, faster response times, with an easy to navigate management interface.
Our continual growth can be attributed to accessible experienced management, bilingual personnel, and very reasonable fees. Our offices are not hampered by layers of authority or divisions of labor. At the Atlas Group we train our people to be able to do just about everything. It is very frustrating for an owner or a tenant to deal with several different people to get a couple of easy questions answered. Some firms have one person handle maintenance, another person shows property, someone else inspects property, and another person handles all the finances. This is frustrating and confusing for everyone. At the Atlas Group an owner or a tenant only has to talk to one efficient property manager to get all their questions answered. In addition our owners are not locked into a long term contract. Being required to stay with a management company, or for us to keep an owner, when the chemistry is not positive, is not good for anyone. We want owners to stay with us because of what we do for them, not because they have to.
To learn more about the Atlas Group LC and their property management services offered in the greater Las Vegas area, please call them at (725) 244-4777 or visit them online at www.property-
Contact
Andrew Pourghahreman
725-244-4700
***@property-
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse